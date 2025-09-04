 Mumbai: Public Holiday On September 8? Here's What We Know So far
The Maharashtra Government has rescheduled the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai, shifting it from Friday, September 5, to Monday, September 8, 2025.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
Mumbai: In a move to ensure the smooth celebration of two major festivals, the Maharashtra government has shifted the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts, shifting it from Friday, September 5, to Monday, September 8, 2025.

The announcement was made through an official notification issued by the Department of General Administration on Wednesday. The decision comes in response to the back-to-back scheduling of Eid-e-Milad and Anant Chaturdashi, which fall on September 5 and 6, respectively, this year.

The official notification, issued in the name of the Governor of Maharashtra and signed by Dilip Deshpande, Deputy Secretary, described the decision as being made “in the spirit of brotherhood” to ensure both Hindu and Muslim communities can celebrate peacefully.

In light of the large-scale celebrations and processions related to both Anant Chaturdashi and Eid-e-Milad, the decision to reschedule the public holiday in Mumbai reflects a thoughtful and cooperative approach to managing public events. By adjusting the date of the Eid-e-Milad procession and holiday to avoid overlap with Anant Chaturdashi, the government and community leaders have demonstrated a commitment to maintaining public order, respecting religious sentiments, and fostering communal harmony.

In other news stories related to the Anant Chaturdashi in Mumbai, to manage the anticipated rise in passenger traffic during Ganpati immersions on Anant Chaturdashi, Western Railway (WR) has announced significant changes to local train operations at Charni Road station on Saturday, September 6. The adjustments are intended to facilitate smoother crowd movement near Girgaon Chowpatty, one of Mumbai’s major immersion sites.

"To accommodate thousands of devotees heading to the seaside for the final day of Ganesh visarjan, WR will operate 12 additional special local train services between Churchgate and Virar during the night of September 6 and 7," said an official.

