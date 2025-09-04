Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Will Banks Remain Open In Mumbai On September 6?

Maharashtra will witness massive celebrations on Saturday, September 6, 2025, as the state gears up for Anant Chaturdashi, marking the grand finale of the Ganpati festival with idol immersions across Mumbai, Thane, Pune and other regions. However, the day will not affect banking operations, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) confirming that September 6 is not a bank holiday.

Banks Open On Ganesh Visarjan Day

According to the RBI’s official calendar, banks in Maharashtra will remain open on September 6, which falls on the first Saturday of the month. While on Monday, September 8 (Eid-e-Milad), is a declared bank holiday, September 6 is a regular working day for financial institutions. Services at all public and private sector banks will continue as usual, along with digital banking and ATM facilities.

Major Processions Across Mumbai

On the same day, Ganesh Visarjan processions will dominate Maharashtra’s cultural landscape. In Mumbai, thousands of idols, from household Ganpatis to massive community mandals, will be taken out in processions for immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar, Juhu and Powai lakes. The Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and state agencies are making elaborate arrangements for traffic management, security deployment and immersion facilities.

Citizens To Brace For Traffic Disruptions

With the immersion processions expected to continue late into the night, traffic congestion and diversions are likely in major parts of Mumbai. Authorities have appealed to citizens to use digital banking services or plan bank visits during non-peak hours, especially in areas close to procession routes.

Balancing Festivity And Routine

This year, the overlap of a working Saturday with Ganesh Visarjan highlights the delicate balance between Maharashtra’s cultural traditions and routine public services. While devotees will bid farewell to their beloved Bappa with chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya, banks across the state will function normally, ensuring that financial activities are not disrupted.