Maharashtra: Dhule Police Bust Fake Marriage Racket, Arrest Four Nagpur Residents In Nashik

Maharashtra: In a major crackdown, Dhule police have arrested four individuals, including three women and one man, for allegedly running a matrimonial fraud racket. The accused reportedly duped several people by taking money in the name of arranging marriages, only for the brides to disappear shortly after the wedding.

Among those arrested, two acted as agents while the other two posed as brides. All the accused are residents of Nagpur. They were produced before a Dhule court on Tuesday and remanded to police custody until Thursday, as reported by TOI.

Police Inspector Sureshkumar Ghusar of Chalisgaon Road Police Station in Dhule informed that a 33-year-old accountant from a private firm had complained. The complainant, unable to find a bride, was connected to a matrimonial agent through a relative. The agent introduced him to a woman who agreed to marry him. The agent demanded Rs 1.5 lakh for the arrangement, but later settled for Rs 1.3 lakh, and the marriage was conducted on August 27.

Soon after the wedding, the complainant grew suspicious as the woman spent long hours on social media and expressed a desire to travel to Nagpur for a puja. Suspecting foul play, he contacted the agent again, pretending to seek a bride for a relative. Simultaneously, he alerted the police.

On Monday, the agent arrived in Dhule with a woman accomplice and another potential bride. The police detained all three on the spot. During the investigation, it was revealed that the woman who married the complainant was already married to another man in Rajasthan and had a son.

The agent was arrested on Monday night, and the three women were taken into custody on Tuesday. Police have seized the mobile phones of the accused and discovered numerous photographs suggesting multiple similar frauds, as reported.