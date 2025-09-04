'Do Not Believe Opponents’: Activist Manoj Jarange Praises Maharashtra’s Government Resolution, Dismisses Critics Of Maratha Quota Decision | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathas in Marathwada and Western Maharashtra will benefit due to the decision of implementation of the Hyderabad Gazetteer by the state government, stated Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil in a press conference here on Wednesday. Jarange was admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar when arriving from Mumbai after initiating a five-day hunger strike for the Maratha quota at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Manoj Jarange In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Private Hospital | Sourced

Jarange alleged that the personal gains of some of the Maratha quota researchers have been hampered due to the victory of the agitation and implementation of the government GR, and hence they are posing the agitation as a failure. They are putting the facts in front of the people in the wrong way. The Marathas should not pay attention towards them, he appealed.

He said that the researchers of the Maratha community were called to participate in the quota agitation when the agitation was started, but they did not come. Now, they are criticising the government's decision. They expected that the Maratha agitators would be injured during the agitation in Mumbai. But it did not happen, and they returned with victory. They went to Mumbai enthusiastically and returned enthusiastically with the GR, he said.

Claiming that the entire Maratha community in the Marathwada region will benefit from the government decision. Although the Marathas have not been included in the OBC category, it will be done step by step. Everything will happen gradually, and all our demands will be fulfilled step by step. If the government GR was wrong, then why would Chhagan Bhujbal and others have opposed it? Bhujbal is a studious minister. If this GR had not been beneficial, then he could have stepped out of the cabinet meeting. Hence, people should not believe the opponents who are opposing the GR, Jarange clarified.