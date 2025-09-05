Nashik Video: Forest Dept Rescues Leopard Trapped In Poultry Farm After Hours-Long Operation |

Due to large-scale deforestation by humans, incidents of wild animals entering human settlements in search of food are not new. One such shocking incident has taken place in Nashik. A leopard entered a poultry farm in Borichwadi of Shevagedang village of Igatpuri taluka of Nashik district on Tuesday morning and attacked chickens.

According to the information received, a leopard in search of prey entered the poultry farm in Borichwadi village of Igatpuri taluka on Tuesday morning. As soon as it entered the poultry farm, the leopard attacked the chickens. During this, it killed three to four chickens.

Nashik Video: Forest Dept Rescues Leopard Trapped In Poultry Farm After Hours-Long Operation pic.twitter.com/Nk1IItRYY9 — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) September 4, 2025

However, after hunting, it could not find a way out of the chicken farm, so it got trapped inside. When the owner of the poultry farm went there in the morning, he saw the leopard roaming inside. The owner immediately informed the forest department about the incident.

The forest department immediately started the rescue operation. Security was ensured by installing nets on all four sides of the poultry farm.

After that, the officials injected the leopard with a sedative and caught it with great care. After this thrilling rescue operation that lasted for a few hours, the villagers breathed a sigh of relief.

Since the village is in a hilly area, leopards are always present due to agriculture and small animals. However, the incident of directly entering the poultry farm and hunting was shocking for the villagers. Fortunately, no human life was lost in this incident, but the poultry farm owner was injured.

This incident has spread an atmosphere of fear in the Borichwadi area. On one hand, the increasing leopard activity is raising concerns about the safety of villagers, while on the other hand, villagers are expressing the feeling that a major disaster has been averted due to the prompt action of the forest department.