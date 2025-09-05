 Avishkar 2025 Research Competition Guidance Workshop Held At Nashik’s Wagh College
Avishkar 2025 Research Competition Guidance Workshop Held At Nashik’s Wagh College

A total of 125 students from undergraduate and postgraduate departments, and a large number of college professors, were present

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 12:45 AM IST
'Avishkar' research competition is proving useful in developing research spirit, creativity, innovation and thinking skills among students. These competitions have made a great contribution in creating new researchers, asserted Dr Praveen Nalawade, Head of the Department of Ecology, KTHM College, Nashik.

A guidance workshop was organised in conjunction with the 'Avishkar 2025' research competition at Karmaveer Kakasaheb Wagh College, Pimpalgaon Baswant of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Sanstha. On this occasion, Dr Nalawade gave in-depth guidance on the importance of the competition, eligibility criteria, rules, various levels and project presentation techniques.

The program was presided over by Principal Dr. Suresh Jadhav was present. Also, Prof. Bhagwan Kadlag (IQAC Coordinator), Dr SB Jadhav (Research Coordinator), Dr Arun Bhakere, Dr Dnyaneshwar Satbhai, Dr Saheba More and others were present on the platform.

Principal Dr Suresh Jadhav, while guiding, said, "Students should not be limited to academic merit only, but should bring new things through research. 'Avishkar' competition is an effective platform for that."

A total of 125 students from undergraduate and postgraduate departments and a large number of college professors were present for this workshop.

