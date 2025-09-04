Injections & Syringes Found Near Balewadi Stadium In Pune Raise Concerns | X I @SatejGohel

Pune: Recently, the state-of-the-art sports facility in Pune's Balewadi area, the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, also known as the Balewadi Stadium, has found itself in a controversy. Photos are being circulated on social media showing empty syringes and used injection garbage piled up near the stadium premises. Netizens have slammed the administration and local police regarding this, as it raises questions about some dark activities.

X (formerly Twitter) user Satej Gohel took a picture of this and tweeted about it. He said, "At Balewadi stadium today, trials were happening inside and preparations were happening outside for future athletes."

This tweet has gone viral as it has reached 1.50 lakh views at the time of writing this report. The post, viral since Wednesday morning, has had many reactions, including comments and reposts.

Allegations of Steroid Usage

According to netizens, an athletics competition was underway in the stadium when this picture was taken. People have raised concerns over alleged steroid usage by these athletes to enhance their performance. Balewadi Stadium has many trained athletes practising daily, who are the future of Indian athletics. However, these questions and theories raised by Punekars have created major speculation about sportsmen across the country.

Illegal Medicines Found?

One of the medicines seen in the photo is Mephentermine sulphate, which is used as an anaesthetic drug. One Twitter user said, "It seems to be Mephentermine sulphate, which is used as an anaesthetic drug. This drug cannot be sold over the counter. Serious crime. It's a serious concern."

The people are demanding that strict action be taken by the police and the stadium administration.