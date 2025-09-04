Jalgaon Collector Vows To Light 'Lamp of Knowledge' For Rag-Picker Kids

Children who collect paper and waste in the streets and garbage cans all day long, who have never seen school. Their job is to collect garbage only to satisfy their hunger at a young age.

In this, their parents, who have forgotten their childhood, make money from the garbage they collect and make a living from it. If their children go to school, the parents have this selfish thought: Where will they get the money from?

These children have seen the magnificent buildings of government offices while collecting garbage and passing through the streets.

On Wednesday, District Collector Ayush Prasad called these children to his office and had an hour-long conversation with them, paving the way for their education.

Jalgaon's Sai Ichcha Foundation, an organisation, is working for the children who collect garbage. Today, over 70 children are in contact with them. Journalist Valmik Joshi, a member of the organisation, said that our organisation tries to make these children literate. We teach them every Sunday.

They are benefiting from teaching good touch and bad touch to teenage girls. In order to reveal the latent qualities in these children, we took up the experiment of teaching painting.

This organisation had organised a Ganpati Rangbharana competition on the occasion of Ganeshotsav for these children who had never held a paintbrush in their hands. The joy, excitement and happiness of Bappa painting could be seen on the faces of these children.

As soon as the District Collector came to know about this initiative, he called the children and interacted with them through the organisation's president, Deepali Shirapure, and journalist Valmik Joshi.

The organisation gave a certificate of appreciation, a paint box and a painting notebook to the successful children in the Rangbharana competition at the hands of the District Collector.

The children who came to the Collector's office were initially silent. District Collector Ayush Prasad made them talk through songs. He asked these children what they wanted to be in the future.

If the Collector answered that they wanted to grow up like you, the children said that they wanted to go to school. When asked about their other problems, one complained that they did not have water for bathing.

The District Collector became angry when he saw that the minimum needs of these children were not being met. He said that the darkness in the lives of these children should be removed and the lamp of knowledge should be lit.

He assured that Aadhaar cards would be made for these garbage collectors and that these children would be admitted to school, provided with school materials, uniforms, food arrangements, and medical check-ups.

He gave instructions regarding including these children in the government list. Finally, the District Collector bid farewell to the children by serving tea and snacks. At this time, the president of the organisation, Deepali Shirapure, secretary Anand Shirapure, and journalist Valmik Joshi were present.