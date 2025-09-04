Ganpati Mandals Defy Noise Limits Across Pune; Citizens Question Authorities’ Laxity | Anand Chaini

Many residents are claiming that despite several warnings and awareness programmes, there is no respite from loud music as the majority of the Ganpati mandals did not abide by the Supreme Court guidelines, National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the local administration. The loud music is persistently affecting the citizens, and they claim that no action is being taken by the police authorities.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'34 Ganesh mandals from Chandannagar, Vadgaon Sheri and Kharadi booked'

Manisha Singh, a resident of Kharadi, said, "Despite repeated appeals by police to follow noise regulations, 34 Ganesh mandals from Chandannagar, Vadgaon Sheri and Kharadi areas have been booked for erecting DJ walls and playing deafening music during the seventh-day immersion processions. However, despite the warnings during the immersion procession, the decibel levels in the Kharadi area touched 100 dB."

'How long must senior citizens and newborns suffer?'

"In the last three to four days, many Ganesh mandals in Fursungi have blatantly violated court orders by continuing with laser shows and deafening DJs. Despite the NGT asking Pune Police for an action report, no concrete steps have been taken. Politicians and self-proclaimed leaders, including DJ operators, continue disturbing social peace even past midnight. Noise levels are not being properly measured when authorities visit, sound is temporarily reduced for a few minutes, only to resume again. How long must senior citizens and newborns suffer? Despite a ban on DJs and clear noise limits, why is action still missing?" said Deepali Sardeshmukhi, a social activist.

'Police should take strict action against the violators'

Rahul Kelkar, a resident of Ambegaon, said, "The city police had appointed dedicated officers equipped with sound level meters to monitor noise levels at various immersion sites across the city. However, despite that some groups violated the norms. The police should take strict action against the violators."

Meanwhile, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has directed strict action against the violators.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Somay Munde said that cases will be filed against the concerned mandals. “Mandals taking out immersion processions on the tenth day and Anant Chaturdashi should strictly follow the rules; otherwise, strict action will be taken,” he said.