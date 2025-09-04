Nashik: Sadhus Demand 1,000 Acres For Kumbh Sadhugram, Administration Offers 500 |

Sadhus and mahants have demanded to acquire one thousand acres of land for Sadhugram for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, while the administration is ready to provide 500 acres of land.

Considering the possibility of a large number of sadhus and mahants coming to Nashik-Trimbakeshwar this time, a big dilemma has arisen before the administration.

Nashik District Collector Jalaj Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Kumbh Authority Commissioner Karishma Nair and other officials met the sadhus and mahants on Wednesday and discussed with them.

They visited various akhadas such as Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Panchvati, Shri Digambar Ani Akhada, Shri Laxminarayan Temple, and Kapila Sangam in Tapovan.

There is a period of two years left for the upcoming Kumbh Mela. Against this backdrop, various development works have been accelerated, said District Collector Jalaj Sharma. As a part of this, the district administration is inspecting the works at the regional level and interacting with the sadhus and mahants.

Farmers will be taken into confidence..

It has been planned that the upcoming Kumbh Mela will be clean, environmentally friendly and safe, and it will be implemented. An officer of the rank of Deputy District Collector has been appointed to resolve the problems of the sadhus and mahants. T

herefore, the problems and difficulties of the sadhus and mahants will be resolved with priority. While acquiring land for the sadhugram, decisions will be taken only by taking the farmers into confidence, he said while interacting with the farmers in the Tapovan area.

Demand for one thousand acres of land..

Meanwhile, during the discussion between the administration and the sadhus and mahants, District Collector Jalaj Sharma clarified that the administration is ready to reserve 500 acres of land for the Kumbh Mela.

However, keeping in mind the possibility of a large number of sadhus and mahants coming this time, it was demanded that the administration should acquire one thousand acres of land instead of 500.

Along with the necessary infrastructure facilities for them, a permanent police post should be operationalised at Tapovan. Now it will be important to see what decision the administration takes for the acquisition of additional land.