Maratha Reservation Decision Will Create New Opportunities, Says Annasaheb Corp Chairman Narendra Patil

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is an all-round leader who has taken the state to the pinnacle of progress in all sectors, said Annasaheb Economic Development Corporation Chairman Narendra Patil, welcoming the government's decision on Maratha reservation. He was speaking at a press conference organised at the BJP office, Vasant Smriti, Nashik.

He further said, "This decision will be historic for the progress of the backwards and weaker sections of Maharashtra. Whether it is development work, responsibility for solving social problems, or the issue of securing fair rights, he has always taken concrete steps in every field.

The GR taken regarding reservation is giving justice to social groups and creating new opportunities in the education and employment sectors for the youth."

In March 1982, the late Annasaheb Patil had first demanded reservation for the Maratha community, but the government in power at that time did not take it seriously, Narendra Patil also reminded.

Also, the Annasaheb Economic Development Corporation is continuously working for the progress of the social sectors. So far, loans worth Rs 13,000 crore have been given through banks, and the government has returned Rs 1,200 crore as interest.

This decision of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will give a new strength to our work. He also appealed to all social groups in Maharashtra to welcome this decision and come together for the development of the state.

BJP Nashik Metropolitan District President Sunil Kedar, MLA Seema Hire, MLA Devyani Farande, State Chief Joint Spokesperson Ajit Chavan, Sunil Desai, Amit Ghuge, Swati Bhamre, Chandrashekhar Panchakakshari, Rahul Kulkarni, Piyush Amritkar and other office bearers were present on this occasion.