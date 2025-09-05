 Maratha Reservation Decision Will Create New Opportunities, Says Annasaheb Corp Chairman Narendra Patil
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaratha Reservation Decision Will Create New Opportunities, Says Annasaheb Corp Chairman Narendra Patil

Maratha Reservation Decision Will Create New Opportunities, Says Annasaheb Corp Chairman Narendra Patil

Patil further said, "This decision will be historic for the progress of the backwards and weaker sections of Maharashtra."

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 12:28 AM IST
article-image
Maratha Reservation Decision Will Create New Opportunities, Says Annasaheb Corp Chairman Narendra Patil |

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is an all-round leader who has taken the state to the pinnacle of progress in all sectors, said Annasaheb Economic Development Corporation Chairman Narendra Patil, welcoming the government's decision on Maratha reservation. He was speaking at a press conference organised at the BJP office, Vasant Smriti, Nashik.

He further said, "This decision will be historic for the progress of the backwards and weaker sections of Maharashtra. Whether it is development work, responsibility for solving social problems, or the issue of securing fair rights, he has always taken concrete steps in every field.

The GR taken regarding reservation is giving justice to social groups and creating new opportunities in the education and employment sectors for the youth."

In March 1982, the late Annasaheb Patil had first demanded reservation for the Maratha community, but the government in power at that time did not take it seriously, Narendra Patil also reminded. 

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University Holds First Convocation In Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh News: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University Holds First Convocation In Lucknow
Lucknow Hosts 22nd National Book Fair At Balrampur Garden, Inaugurated By Governor Anandiben Patel
Lucknow Hosts 22nd National Book Fair At Balrampur Garden, Inaugurated By Governor Anandiben Patel
Thane Builder Arrested In ₹50 Crore Land Scam Accused Of Grabbing Property Using Forged Documents
Thane Builder Arrested In ₹50 Crore Land Scam Accused Of Grabbing Property Using Forged Documents
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Shop Behind Malad Police Station, No Casualties Reported
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Shop Behind Malad Police Station, No Casualties Reported
Read Also
Ganeshotsav 2025: Traffic Diversions & Temporary PMPML Bus Stops Announced For Anant Chaturdashi In...
article-image

Also, the Annasaheb Economic Development Corporation is continuously working for the progress of the social sectors. So far, loans worth Rs 13,000 crore have been given through banks, and the government has returned Rs 1,200 crore as interest.

This decision of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will give a new strength to our work. He also appealed to all social groups in Maharashtra to welcome this decision and come together for the development of the state.

Read Also
Injections & Syringes Found Near Balewadi Stadium In Pune Raise Concerns
article-image

BJP Nashik Metropolitan District President Sunil Kedar, MLA Seema Hire, MLA Devyani Farande, State Chief Joint Spokesperson Ajit Chavan, Sunil Desai, Amit Ghuge, Swati Bhamre, Chandrashekhar Panchakakshari, Rahul Kulkarni, Piyush Amritkar and other office bearers were present on this occasion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Avishkar 2025 Research Competition Guidance Workshop Held At Nashik’s Wagh College

Avishkar 2025 Research Competition Guidance Workshop Held At Nashik’s Wagh College

Maratha Reservation Decision Will Create New Opportunities, Says Annasaheb Corp Chairman Narendra...

Maratha Reservation Decision Will Create New Opportunities, Says Annasaheb Corp Chairman Narendra...

Nashik Video: Forest Dept Rescues Leopard Trapped In Poultry Farm After Hours-Long Operation

Nashik Video: Forest Dept Rescues Leopard Trapped In Poultry Farm After Hours-Long Operation

Nashik: Sadhus Demand 1,000 Acres For Kumbh Sadhugram, Administration Offers 500

Nashik: Sadhus Demand 1,000 Acres For Kumbh Sadhugram, Administration Offers 500

Jalgaon Collector Vows To Light 'Lamp of Knowledge' For Rag-Picker Kids

Jalgaon Collector Vows To Light 'Lamp of Knowledge' For Rag-Picker Kids