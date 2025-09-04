 Maharashtra's Jalgaon District Dispatches Rs 8 Lakh Worth Relief Material To Punjab Flood Victims
Jalgaon District Collector Ayush Prasad and the President of the Red Cross Society, has dispatched relief material to flood-affected persons in Amritsar as a humanitarian gesture.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 11:07 PM IST
The floods in Punjab due to heavy rains have destroyed the lives of the people there, and the citizens have been badly affected by the floods.  

Keeping this in mind, the District Collector Ayush Prasad and President of the Red Cross Society, has dispatched relief material to flood-affected persons in Amritsar as a humanitarian gesture. 

Keeping in mind that the floods in Punjab have destroyed the lives of the people there and it is our responsibility to give them a helping hand, 34 types of food items, oil, tea, powder, pickles, salt, water cans, soap, clothes, blankets, sheets, daily necessities, household items worth about eight lakh rupees have been sent as a humanitarian gesture.  

Jalgaon has become the first district in Maharashtra to provide such assistance to the Punjab flood victims.   

As Punjab continues to reel under flood fury, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan visited the affected areas of the state - Amritsar, Gurdaspur districts - on Thursday, and said that the Centre fully stands with the people of Punjab in this difficult hour.  

Meanwhile, continuous rains and more discharge from the Bhakra and Pong dams threaten to further worsen the flood situation in the state.  

A controlled outflow from the Bhakra dam was necessitated as its water level on Thursday was about 1,679 feet, a foot away from its maximum level.

