Caught On Camera: Biker Snatches Woman's 1-Gram Gold Chain In Pune’s Uruli Kanchan | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident in Pune's Uruli Kanchan area, a woman's gold chain was snatched by a masked biker. The woman, however, did not file a complaint as the chain was only one gram of gold. But the video of the incident has gone viral recently.

Shankar Patil, Senior Police Inspector of Uruli Kanchan Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The incident took place on August 31 when the woman was heading to work. Two accused came from behind on a two-wheeler and snatched the gold chain of the woman. However, the victim did not file a complaint with the police, saying the gold chain was only one gram."

"We are analysing the CCTV cameras installed near the incident spot. The criminals fled towards Solapur Highway. The matter is under investigation, and they will be arrested soon," he added.