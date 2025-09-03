 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 76 NDPS Cases Registered, ₹7.30 Crore Worth Drugs Seized In 8 Months
Special IGP Virendra Mishra, after taking charge, initiated a strict drive against the sale of narcotic drugs in the range and also implemented awareness programmes against addiction among youngsters

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 76 NDPS Cases Registered, ₹7.30 Crore Worth Drugs Seized In 8 Months | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In all, 76 cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the Special Inspector General of Police Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Range in the past eight months, from January 1, 2025. Special IGP range covers Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural, Beed, Jalna and Dharashiv districts with 21 sub-divisional police offices and 91 police stations.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 76 NDPS Cases Registered, ₹7.30 Crore Worth Drugs Seized In 8 Months | Sourced

Special IGP Virendra Mishra, after taking charge, initiated a strict drive against the sale of narcotic drugs in the range and also implemented awareness programmes against addiction among youngsters. All SPs, additional SPs, SDPOs, station in charge, local crime branch in charge in the range were directed to take stern action against the drug peddlers and illegal sale of medicines without prescriptions and smuggling of the drugs in the range. A special anti-narcotic drug drive was implemented in August.

article-image

From January 1, 2025, in all, 102 persons were arrested, six were served notices, and 76 cases were registered under the NDPS Act. Narcotic drugs worth Rs 7.30 crore, including 1,129 kgs of cannabis, 835 kgs of opium, 73.03 grams of MD drugs and 46 toxicant Alprazolam tablets were seized from the accused.

Awareness drives were also organised in schools, colleges and public places to create awareness about the ill-effects of addiction. Under the drive, guidance lectures, audio-video presentations, rallies, street plays and poster exhibitions were held.

Mishra personally visited all the jurisdictions in the range and directed SDPOs to visit villages in their jurisdictions and meet the sarpanch, police Patil and eminent persons and asked them to restrict the cannabis farming in the crops and inform the police about such activities. 

