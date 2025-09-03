 PMC Launches Eco-Friendly Home Ganesh Decoration Contest Via PMC Care App
The contest window was opened on August 27 and will conclude on September 7.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 09:02 PM IST
Amid the celebrations of Ganeshotsav, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced an Eco-Friendly Home Ganeshotsav Decoration Competition through its ‘PMC Care’ app. The contest window was opened on August 27 and will conclude on September 7. 

The competition is organised to encourage eco-friendly celebrations, social unity, and creative participation among citizens.

Participants can register via the PMC Care app, upload a single entry of their decoration, and must ensure the use of only eco-friendly materials. Decorations should also convey a social message while avoiding thermocol, plastic, chemical colours, and political agendas. 

Attractive cash prizes have also been announced, ranging from Rs 75,000, Rs 50,000, and Rs 25,000 will be awarded to the top three winners, while seven others will receive special gifts. Selected entries will be showcased on PMC’s official social media handles, and every participant will get an e-certificate.

PMC officials emphasised that the initiative is not just a decoration contest but a celebration of creativity, devotion, and social responsibility. For queries, citizens can contact 2146383383.

