Water Worries End For 300+ Villages As Jalgaon's Girna Dam Reaches 96% Capacity |

The largest 18.48 TMC capacity Girna Dam in North Maharashtra got 96 per cent full on Wednesday, and with the current rainfall, the dam can fill to its full capacity at any time.

The two-year-old worry of Jalgaon residents has been resolved as 84 per cent water is stored in the Waghur Dam. Meanwhile, seven out of 14 medium projects in Jilgaon district and 5 out of 14 medium projects in Dhule district are full to their full capacity, the Girna Irrigation Department said today.

The largest 18.48 TMC capacity dam in North Maharashtra was built on the Girna River in 1968. Nandgaon city and 56 villages in Nashik district, Malegaon city and 25 villages in the taluka depend on the water of this dam, as well as 153 villages in Jalgaon district, 130 water supply schemes and seven municipalities depend on it for drinking water.

As the Girna dam is now on the verge of being completely filled, the drinking water problem of the villages dependent on this dam will be solved. As the Waghur dam on the Waghur river has 84.55 per cent water today, the drinking water concern of Jalgaon city has been resolved.

Since Tapi and Purna Padi are currently in flood, 10 gates of the Hatnur dam on Tapi have been opened, and 50 thousand cusecs of water are being discharged from it. If the gates are closed, this 9 TMC capacity dam can fill up at any time.

There are 14 medium projects in Jalgaon district, out of which seven projects, Abhora, Mangrul, Suki, Tondapur, Anjani Bori, Manyad, are full to their full capacity, while Mor is 85 per cent, Hiwara 82, Bahula 85, Agnavati 40, Gul 67, Bhokarbari 22 and Shelgaon Barrage has 14 per cent water storage.

Dhule district has 14 medium projects, five projects, Panjra, Malangaon, Jamkhedi, Kanoli, Mukti are full to their full capacity, while Burai 80, Karvand 87, Akkalpada 91, Aner 68, Amaravati 53, Wadishwadi 42, Sonavad 23, Surwade Barrage 47, Sarangkheda Barrage 35 are full.

Currently, due to the rains in the Jalgaon & Dhule districts, the storage of these dams will increase. The concern for drinking water as well as water for agriculture has been resolved.