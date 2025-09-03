Dengue On The Rise In Pune: Cases Double In August, PMC Urges Vigilance | File Photo

Amid the monsoon, dengue cases have surged in Pune, with the number of confirmed patients more than doubling in August compared to the previous month. According to data from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 28 dengue cases were registered in August, up from just 11 in July.

The civic body has also recorded a sharp rise in suspected cases. While 747 suspected patients were reported in August alone, the total count of suspected dengue cases between January and August has reached 1,366. Of these, 51 were confirmed dengue-positive after tests conducted by the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

No dengue-related deaths have been reported so far, but health officials warned that the growing number of cases signals an alarming spread of the infection. In August, the PMC detected 394 mosquito-breeding sites across homes, offices and colleges, taking the year’s total to 2,304 sites.

The dengue-spreading mosquito, Aedes aegypti, breeds in stagnant, clean water. Civic officials have urged citizens to ensure that water does not collect in tanks, buckets, flowerpots, containers, refrigerators, or unused items left on terraces. They have also appealed for weekly “dry days,” during which water storage items are emptied and cleaned.

“Sudden fever, body aches, pain behind the eyes, rash, vomiting and weakness are symptoms of dengue. Anyone experiencing these should consult a doctor immediately,” said Dr Rajesh Dighe, Head of the Pest Control Department. He added that the PMC is conducting fogging, spraying medicines, and carrying out mosquito control drives across the city.

Meanwhile, chikungunya cases have also surfaced. 17 cases have been detected in the city since January, with five of them reported in August alone.

Health officials have urged people to remain vigilant, maintain cleanliness in and around their homes, and actively support preventive efforts to curb the mosquito menace.