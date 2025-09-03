 Dengue On The Rise In Pune: Cases Double In August, PMC Urges Vigilance
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneDengue On The Rise In Pune: Cases Double In August, PMC Urges Vigilance

Dengue On The Rise In Pune: Cases Double In August, PMC Urges Vigilance

While 747 suspected patients were reported in August alone, the total count of suspected dengue cases between January and August has reached 1,366

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Dengue On The Rise In Pune: Cases Double In August, PMC Urges Vigilance | File Photo

Amid the monsoon, dengue cases have surged in Pune, with the number of confirmed patients more than doubling in August compared to the previous month. According to data from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 28 dengue cases were registered in August, up from just 11 in July.

The civic body has also recorded a sharp rise in suspected cases. While 747 suspected patients were reported in August alone, the total count of suspected dengue cases between January and August has reached 1,366. Of these, 51 were confirmed dengue-positive after tests conducted by the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Read Also
Netizens Praise Aundh DP Road For Its Maintenance & Aesthetics; Urge PMC To Replicate It Across Pune...
article-image

No dengue-related deaths have been reported so far, but health officials warned that the growing number of cases signals an alarming spread of the infection. In August, the PMC detected 394 mosquito-breeding sites across homes, offices and colleges, taking the year’s total to 2,304 sites.

The dengue-spreading mosquito, Aedes aegypti, breeds in stagnant, clean water. Civic officials have urged citizens to ensure that water does not collect in tanks, buckets, flowerpots, containers, refrigerators, or unused items left on terraces. They have also appealed for weekly “dry days,” during which water storage items are emptied and cleaned.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro Line-11: Wadala To Gateway Of India Corridor Gets ₹23,487 Crore Approval
Mumbai Metro Line-11: Wadala To Gateway Of India Corridor Gets ₹23,487 Crore Approval
CBSE, NCB Sign MoU To Promote Drug-Free Schools & Raise Awareness On Substance Abuse
CBSE, NCB Sign MoU To Promote Drug-Free Schools & Raise Awareness On Substance Abuse
Uttar Pradesh Govt Transforms School Education Under CM Yogi Adityanath, Emphasising Literacy, Digital Learning And Holistic Development
Uttar Pradesh Govt Transforms School Education Under CM Yogi Adityanath, Emphasising Literacy, Digital Learning And Holistic Development
'Why’d Nobody Tell Me That S**t Was Backwards': Taylor Fritz Annoyed As Picture Surfaces Of Tennis Star Wearing His Headband Upside Down During US Open 2025 Match
'Why’d Nobody Tell Me That S**t Was Backwards': Taylor Fritz Annoyed As Picture Surfaces Of Tennis Star Wearing His Headband Upside Down During US Open 2025 Match
Read Also
Pune: PMC 'Quietly' Reinstates SM Ghule Traffic Circle On Trial Basis After Uproar Over Previous...
article-image

“Sudden fever, body aches, pain behind the eyes, rash, vomiting and weakness are symptoms of dengue. Anyone experiencing these should consult a doctor immediately,” said Dr Rajesh Dighe, Head of the Pest Control Department. He added that the PMC is conducting fogging, spraying medicines, and carrying out mosquito control drives across the city.

Meanwhile, chikungunya cases have also surfaced. 17 cases have been detected in the city since January, with five of them reported in August alone.

Health officials have urged people to remain vigilant, maintain cleanliness in and around their homes, and actively support preventive efforts to curb the mosquito menace.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Villagers Ban Ganesh Immersion In Waldevi Dam for Fourth Consecutive Year Citing Deaths,...

Nashik: Villagers Ban Ganesh Immersion In Waldevi Dam for Fourth Consecutive Year Citing Deaths,...

Honouring A Legacy Of Courage: Family Of Squadron Leader Shantanu Basu Pays Homage At National War...

Honouring A Legacy Of Courage: Family Of Squadron Leader Shantanu Basu Pays Homage At National War...

Pune: Water Woes Deepen In PMC Areas Despite Rains; Citizens Demand Action

Pune: Water Woes Deepen In PMC Areas Despite Rains; Citizens Demand Action

Eye Donation Fortnight: Awareness Lecture Held At District Collector Office In Chhatrapati...

Eye Donation Fortnight: Awareness Lecture Held At District Collector Office In Chhatrapati...

Pune: Duo Posing As Cops Kidnap, Extort Lodge Worker; Arrested By Sahakarnagar Police

Pune: Duo Posing As Cops Kidnap, Extort Lodge Worker; Arrested By Sahakarnagar Police