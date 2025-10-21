 Pune: Man Falls On Road After Collision With Container In Lonikand, Run Over By Tractor From Behind
The deceased motorcyclist has been identified as Rajendra Chavan (53, Dehu Gaon). Rajendra Chavan's brother, Sanjay (51, Dehu Gaon), has filed a complaint at the Lonikand Police Station. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against the container driver and the tractor driver

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 05:54 PM IST
article-image
Lonikand Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: A speeding container truck collided with a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist, who fell onto the road after being hit by the container, was then run over by the tractor coming from behind and died. The incident took place on the Alandi road in Lonikand on October 16. A case has been registered against both the container driver and the tractor driver in this matter.

The deceased motorcyclist has been identified as Rajendra Chavan (53, Dehu Gaon). Rajendra Chavan's brother, Sanjay (51, Dehu Gaon), has filed a complaint at the Lonikand Police Station. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against the container driver and the tractor driver.

According to police reports, the motorcyclist Rajendra Chavan was travelling from the Lonikand Phata area towards Alandi Road around 5 PM on October 16. Near Phulgaon, a speeding container hit Chavan. After the container collided with his motorcycle, he fell onto the road.

Police further said that at that moment, he was caught under the wheels of a tractor coming from behind. He died on the spot in the accident. Both the container driver and the tractor driver fled the scene without stopping after the accident. Police Sub-Inspector Chavan is investigating the case.

