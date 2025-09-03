 Honouring A Legacy Of Courage: Family Of Squadron Leader Shantanu Basu Pays Homage At National War Memorial
On April 11, 2007, while executing a routine logistics mission to Amar Helipad, Leh, a sudden engine failure jeopardised the mission, resulting in the loss of all crew on board.

September 03, 2025
In a poignant moment at the National War Memorial, Mrs. Rupa Basu, along with her daughter, Ms. Koyla Basu, stood with quiet pride and deep emotion as she paid tribute to her husband, the late Squadron Leader Shantanu Basu (Flying (Pilot)), who was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.  

Squadron Leader Shantanu Basu Hailed from Ranipur, Haridwar in Uttarakhand

Hailing from Ranipur, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Squadron Leader Shantanu Basu embodied courage, resilience, and unwavering dedication to the Indian Air Force. 

Posted at Air Force Station Leh with the Cheetah Helicopter Squadron, he was no stranger to the treacherous flying conditions over the Siachen Glacier—the world’s highest and coldest battlefield. 

On April 11, 2007, while executing what was intended to be a routine logistics mission to Amar Helipad, tragedy struck. As his Cheetah helicopter approached the landing zone, a sudden engine failure jeopardised the mission. 

Displaying exemplary calm and professionalism, Shantanu fought to steer the aircraft to safety. Despite his valiant efforts, the helicopter crash-landed, resulting in the loss of all crew on board. 

His final moments reflected the highest ideals of the Indian Air Force—service before self. Squadron Leader Basu's bravery and selflessness remain etched in the annals of military history, serving as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by the nation's armed forces. 

As the sun set over the memorial, the Basu family stood in silent reverence, honouring the legacy of a warrior whose courage continues to inspire generations.

