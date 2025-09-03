 MIT-ADT University Clinches Pune Festival Trophy For Second Consecutive Year
In the final round of the Voice of Pune Festival competition, MIT-ADT University and D.Y. Patil College went head-to-head in a closely contested battle.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Adding to the festive spirit of Ganeshotsav, MIT Art, Design and Technology (MIT-ADT) University clinched the prestigious Pune Festival Trophy for the second year in a row.

In the final round of the Voice of Pune Festival competition, MIT-ADT University and D.Y. Patil College went head-to-head in a closely contested battle. MIT-ADT emerged victorious with an impressive performance. 

The competition was held in two categories — 25 to 60 years and 61 plus — and featured a total of 25 participants in Marathi, Hindi, and Ghazal-Sufi groups.

The winners were felicitated during the prize distribution ceremony by the Chief Guest, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pankaj Deshmukh, along with Pune Festival Vice President Krishnakumar Goel and Chief Organiser Adv. Abhay Chhajed, who jointly presented the trophy.

Following this achievement, MIT Group Founder-President Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, MIT-ADT University Executive President and Pro-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rajesh S., Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ramchandra Pujeri, Dr. Mohit Dubey, Registrar Dr. Mahesh Chopde, and Dr. Atul Patil congratulated the winning team for their outstanding success.

