Inspired By Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Bahujan Doctors Launch Free OPD Facility At Amarpreet Chowk In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a unique initiative, 350 doctors from the Bahujan community have come together to establish the Dr. Ambedkar Doctors’ Association (DAMA) Health Care Foundation. Through this foundation, free medical services will be provided to needy patients 365 days a year. The Outpatient Department (OPD) at Amarpreet Chowk was inaugurated with floral tributes to Tathagat Gautam Buddha and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar recently.

Speaking on the occasion, President Dr. Pramod Duthade said, “Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar entrusted every individual with a sense of social responsibility. Inspired by that vision, we will provide free treatment to all patients. Our OPD will be served by specialist doctors, and this facility has been started through collective contributions by all doctors.”

Several eminent doctors, including Dr. Shivaraj Lalikar, Dr. Prabha Khaire, Bhante Kashyap Mahathero, along with the Bhikkhu Sangha, Dr. H.B. Dahat, Dr. K.D. Gaikwad, Dr. Shalini Dahat, Dr. M.D. Gaikwad, Dr. M.B. Kalbande, Dr. Chandrakant Thorat, Dr. Bhaskar Khaire, and Dr. Veena Gaikwad extended their support to the initiative.

The free OPD service will continue throughout the year with active participation from doctors such as Dr. Suresh Harbade, Dr. Arvind Gaikwad, Dr. Bharat Sonawane, Dr. Vishal Wathore, Dr. Chaitanya Patil, Dr. Sagar Wankhade, Dr. R.G. Narwade, Dr. B.N. Gadwe, Dr. Manav Pagare, Dr. Anand Taru, Dr. Santosh Gaikwad, Dr. Prakash Salwe, Dr. Sarjerao Ghorpade, Dr. Anand Bhuktar, Dr. Manoj Bhuktar, Dr. Kalpana Gangawane, Dr. Pallavi Abhyankar, and Dr. Sahebrao Wakde, among others.

On this occasion, dignitaries expressed that “it was due to the efforts of Mahatma Phule, Shahu Maharaj, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar that the Bahujan community received access to education and opportunities to serve in significant fields like healthcare. Their contributions cannot be repaid, but walking even a short distance on their path is a way of honouring their legacy.”

Sharad Jadhav, K.B. Divekar, Dadarav Khandagale, Savita Abhyankar, Sunil Pagare and others took efforts for the success of the function.