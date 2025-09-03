 Inspired By Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Bahujan Doctors Launch Free OPD Facility At Amarpreet Chowk In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneInspired By Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Bahujan Doctors Launch Free OPD Facility At Amarpreet Chowk In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Inspired By Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Bahujan Doctors Launch Free OPD Facility At Amarpreet Chowk In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Speaking on the occasion, President Dr. Pramod Duthade said, “Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar entrusted every individual with a sense of social responsibility. Inspired by that vision, we will provide free treatment to all patients. Our OPD will be served by specialist doctors, and this facility has been started through collective contributions by all doctors”

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
Inspired By Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Bahujan Doctors Launch Free OPD Facility At Amarpreet Chowk In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a unique initiative, 350 doctors from the Bahujan community have come together to establish the Dr. Ambedkar Doctors’ Association (DAMA) Health Care Foundation. Through this foundation, free medical services will be provided to needy patients 365 days a year. The Outpatient Department (OPD) at Amarpreet Chowk was inaugurated with floral tributes to Tathagat Gautam Buddha and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar recently.

Speaking on the occasion, President Dr. Pramod Duthade said, “Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar entrusted every individual with a sense of social responsibility. Inspired by that vision, we will provide free treatment to all patients. Our OPD will be served by specialist doctors, and this facility has been started through collective contributions by all doctors.”

Read Also
Nanded: Villagers From Kandhar Taluka Extend Support To Manoj Jarange’s Hunger Strike With Food...
article-image

Several eminent doctors, including Dr. Shivaraj Lalikar, Dr. Prabha Khaire, Bhante Kashyap Mahathero, along with the Bhikkhu Sangha, Dr. H.B. Dahat, Dr. K.D. Gaikwad, Dr. Shalini Dahat, Dr. M.D. Gaikwad, Dr. M.B. Kalbande, Dr. Chandrakant Thorat, Dr. Bhaskar Khaire, and Dr. Veena Gaikwad extended their support to the initiative.

The free OPD service will continue throughout the year with active participation from doctors such as Dr. Suresh Harbade, Dr. Arvind Gaikwad, Dr. Bharat Sonawane, Dr. Vishal Wathore, Dr. Chaitanya Patil, Dr. Sagar Wankhade, Dr. R.G. Narwade, Dr. B.N. Gadwe, Dr. Manav Pagare, Dr. Anand Taru, Dr. Santosh Gaikwad, Dr. Prakash Salwe, Dr. Sarjerao Ghorpade, Dr. Anand Bhuktar, Dr. Manoj Bhuktar, Dr. Kalpana Gangawane, Dr. Pallavi Abhyankar, and Dr. Sahebrao Wakde, among others.

FPJ Shorts
Nia Sharma Defends Aly Goni Amid Backlash Over Not Chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya': 'Being A Part Of Someone's Festivities Is...'
Nia Sharma Defends Aly Goni Amid Backlash Over Not Chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya': 'Being A Part Of Someone's Festivities Is...'
Meghalaya Govt Launches ₹6.6 Crore Scholarship Programme For 165 Students Pursuing B.Sc In Hospitality Studies
Meghalaya Govt Launches ₹6.6 Crore Scholarship Programme For 165 Students Pursuing B.Sc In Hospitality Studies
India's Cement Sector Remains Robust, Driven By Housing, Infrastructure, & Urban Development Projects
India's Cement Sector Remains Robust, Driven By Housing, Infrastructure, & Urban Development Projects
Tesla's India Launch Faces Setback with Only 600 Orders, Far Below Expectations
Tesla's India Launch Faces Setback with Only 600 Orders, Far Below Expectations
Read Also
Manoj Jarange-Patil Health Update: Maratha Quota Leader Admitted To ICU At Galaxy Hospital In...
article-image

On this occasion, dignitaries expressed that “it was due to the efforts of Mahatma Phule, Shahu Maharaj, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar that the Bahujan community received access to education and opportunities to serve in significant fields like healthcare. Their contributions cannot be repaid, but walking even a short distance on their path is a way of honouring their legacy.”

Sharad Jadhav, K.B. Divekar, Dadarav Khandagale, Savita Abhyankar, Sunil Pagare and others took efforts for the success of the function. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri Chinchwad: YCM Hospital Boosts Emergency Care With New Triage & Resuscitation Facility

Pimpri Chinchwad: YCM Hospital Boosts Emergency Care With New Triage & Resuscitation Facility

CMIA Demands Enhanced Air Connectivity From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Boost Industry &...

CMIA Demands Enhanced Air Connectivity From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Boost Industry &...

Pune Crime: Woman Objects To Public Urination, Four Men Vandalise Car & Bikes In Mukesh Nagar 

Pune Crime: Woman Objects To Public Urination, Four Men Vandalise Car & Bikes In Mukesh Nagar 

‘Complete Ram Kal Path By 2026, Water Projects By 2027’: Nashik Divisional Commissioner's...

‘Complete Ram Kal Path By 2026, Water Projects By 2027’: Nashik Divisional Commissioner's...

Inspired By Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Bahujan Doctors Launch Free OPD Facility At Amarpreet Chowk In...

Inspired By Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Bahujan Doctors Launch Free OPD Facility At Amarpreet Chowk In...