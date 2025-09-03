Manoj Jarange-Patil Health Update: Maratha Quota Leader Admitted To ICU At Galaxy Hospital In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar After 5-Day Fast, Doctors Advise 15 Days’ Rest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who had been on a hunger strike in Mumbai demanding quota benefits for the Maratha community, was rushed to Galaxy Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after his health deteriorated sharply. Following five days without food, Jarange was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) late Tuesday night and has been advised at least 15 days of complete rest by doctors.

Jarange’s convoy was stopped at Agnihotra Chowk around 1 am on Wednesday as supporters raised slogans of 'Patil, Patil, Patil' and 'Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha.' He appeared too weak to speak and had to be immediately shifted inside the hospital. His arrival was marked by flower showers and fireworks from a large number of followers who had gathered to express solidarity.

Critically Low Sugar Levels, Severe Weakness Affecting Jarange's Health

Doctors treating Jarange revealed that his prolonged fast had led to critically low sugar levels, increased blood pressure and severe weakness. “When we tried to insert a needle for an IV, it was difficult to find a vein. His condition is fragile, and he needs at least 15 days of rest and hospital care,” said Dr. Govind Chaure, as quoted by Lokmat Times.

A medical team examined his blood pressure, sugar levels and nutrition balance late at night and declared his condition delicate. Given the possibility of crowds swelling outside the hospital, heavy police deployment was made in the area to manage law and order and prevent disruptions.

Jarange’s indefinite fast had attracted statewide attention, with lakhs of Maratha community members rallying behind him. His health scare raised anxiety among supporters, though relief followed when he agreed to withdraw the fast after the state government’s announcement to implement the Hyderabad Gazette for granting reservation to Marathas. The government’s decision is expected to benefit economically weaker sections within the Maratha community.