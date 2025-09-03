Thane: Shiv Sena Worker Santosh Pawar Allegedly Kills Colleague, Injures Another By Running Over With His Car Multiple Times; Case Filed | Representative Image

Mumbai: A worker from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena has been charged with beating a man to death. Reports indicate that the individual who was killed is also an worker of the Shinde group. The incident reportedly took place near Deputy CM and Shiv Sena Leader Eknath Shinde's residence in Thane.

The person charged, known as Santosh Pawar also as Sandhya, is fleeing after the event. The event reportedly occurred on Tuesday evening. The event occurred on Road No. 27, close to IT Circle, in the Wagle Estate area of Thane.

The event has caused a commotion in Thane during the immersion of the Gauri Ganpati idol on Tuesday. The individual who passed away in this event is identified as Vitthal Gaikar. Details regarding the motive behind his murder are not yet known.

Santosh Pawar, also known as Sandhya, is recognized as a notorious criminal. He was an employee of Shinde's Shiv Sena. The event occurred in the Wagle Estate region, roughly 1 kilometer from Shinde's home in Thane. This has heightened the gravity of the situation.

As per the information by NDTV Marathi, Santosh was operating a white Volkswagen vehicle. It was the identical vehicle that struck Vitthal. Vitthal was hit by a car 2-3 times to end his life immediately. Vitthal was instantly killed when the car ran him over, and another individual sustained injuries.

The other injured individual is receiving care in the hospital. No details regarding his condition are available at this time. A case has been filed at the Shrinagar police station regarding this matter, and the police are continuing their investigation.