 Thane: Shiv Sena Worker Santosh Pawar Allegedly Kills Colleague, Injures Another By Running Over With His Car Multiple Times; Case Filed
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Shiv Sena Worker Santosh Pawar Allegedly Kills Colleague, Injures Another By Running Over With His Car Multiple Times; Case Filed

Thane: Shiv Sena Worker Santosh Pawar Allegedly Kills Colleague, Injures Another By Running Over With His Car Multiple Times; Case Filed

Thane Shiv Sena worker, Santosh Pawar aka Sandhya, is charged with fatally beating a Shinde group worker. The incident happened on Tuesday evening near IT Circle, Wagle Estate, and Pawar is currently on the run.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Shiv Sena Worker Santosh Pawar Allegedly Kills Colleague, Injures Another By Running Over With His Car Multiple Times; Case Filed | Representative Image

Mumbai: A worker from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena has been charged with beating a man to death. Reports indicate that the individual who was killed is also an worker of the Shinde group. The incident reportedly took place near Deputy CM and Shiv Sena Leader Eknath Shinde's residence in Thane.

The person charged, known as Santosh Pawar also as Sandhya, is fleeing after the event. The event reportedly occurred on Tuesday evening. The event occurred on Road No. 27, close to IT Circle, in the Wagle Estate area of Thane.

Also Watch

The event has caused a commotion in Thane during the immersion of the Gauri Ganpati idol on Tuesday. The individual who passed away in this event is identified as Vitthal Gaikar. Details regarding the motive behind his murder are not yet known.

FPJ Shorts
WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Fee Payment & Reporting Deadline September 7; Get Direct Link Here
WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Fee Payment & Reporting Deadline September 7; Get Direct Link Here
Abu Azmi Urges Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Declare Sept 8 As Holiday For Eid Milad-un-Nabi
Abu Azmi Urges Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Declare Sept 8 As Holiday For Eid Milad-un-Nabi
Jammu & Kashmir: Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra Remains Suspended For Ninth Consecutive Day As Heavy Rains, Landslides Disrupt Reasi Routes
Jammu & Kashmir: Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra Remains Suspended For Ninth Consecutive Day As Heavy Rains, Landslides Disrupt Reasi Routes
UPI Records 20.01 Billion Transactions In August 2025, Fuelled By Festive Demand & Policy Changes
UPI Records 20.01 Billion Transactions In August 2025, Fuelled By Festive Demand & Policy Changes

Santosh Pawar, also known as Sandhya, is recognized as a notorious criminal. He was an employee of Shinde's Shiv Sena. The event occurred in the Wagle Estate region, roughly 1 kilometer from Shinde's home in Thane. This has heightened the gravity of the situation.

Read Also
Maratha Quota Stir: Eknath Shinde Denies Secret Support To Agitation, Hits Back At Opposition
article-image

As per the information by NDTV Marathi, Santosh was operating a white Volkswagen vehicle. It was the identical vehicle that struck Vitthal. Vitthal was hit by a car 2-3 times to end his life immediately. Vitthal was instantly killed when the car ran him over, and another individual sustained injuries.

The other injured individual is receiving care in the hospital. No details regarding his condition are available at this time. A case has been filed at the Shrinagar police station regarding this matter, and the police are continuing their investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Shiv Sena Worker Santosh Pawar Allegedly Kills Colleague, Injures Another By Running Over...

Thane: Shiv Sena Worker Santosh Pawar Allegedly Kills Colleague, Injures Another By Running Over...

Abu Azmi Urges Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Declare Sept 8 As Holiday For Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Abu Azmi Urges Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Declare Sept 8 As Holiday For Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Mumbai Back To Normal After Maratha Quota Protest Ends At Azad Maidan | VIDEO

Mumbai Back To Normal After Maratha Quota Protest Ends At Azad Maidan | VIDEO

Mumbai: Kurla Scrap Trader Duped Of ₹35 Lakh In Fake Hotel AC Deal, Complaint Filed

Mumbai: Kurla Scrap Trader Duped Of ₹35 Lakh In Fake Hotel AC Deal, Complaint Filed

‘Unjust & Illegal’: OBC Leader Laxman Hake Slams Maha Government's GR On Manoj Jarange’s...

‘Unjust & Illegal’: OBC Leader Laxman Hake Slams Maha Government's GR On Manoj Jarange’s...