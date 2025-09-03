 Ganeshotsav 2025: Massive Crowd Of Devotees Gathers To Seek Blessings Of Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai
A large crowd was witnessed at Lalbaugcha Raja on the 8th day of Ganeshotsav in Mumbai, as devotees gathered to seek blessings from one of the city's most famous Ganesh idols.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 07:34 PM IST
Mumbai: As part of the ongoing Ganeshotsav 2025 celebrations, thousands of devotees gathered in Lalbaug on Wednesday to take blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja on the 8th day of the Ganeshotsav, one of Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh idols.

Long queues were seen from morning until overnight at the iconic pandal. Devotees waited patiently for hours to get a glimpse of the idol and offer their prayers. The air was filled with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” as people came not only from Mumbai but also from other parts of Maharashtra.

Even with the huge crowd, people’s faith and excitement remained strong. The Mumbai police had arranged tight security and proper crowd control to make sure everyone could have a smooth and safe darshan.

Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal Issues Darshan Schedule Update Ahead of Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has released key information regarding the upcoming visarjan (immersion) procession of Lalbaugcha Raja, which is scheduled for Anant Chaturdashi on September 6. This day marks the end of the 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations. In preparation for the final rituals, the Mandal has officially announced the closure timings of the darshan queues.

Charan Sparsh Darshan: Queue will close on Thursday, September 4, at 12:00 pm

Mukh Darshan: Queue will close on Friday, September 5, at 12:00 pm

The Mandal has urged all devotees to plan their visits accordingly to avoid inconvenience. Every year, thousands of devotees from Mumbai and across India visit the iconic pandal of Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings. The visarjan procession is not only a major spiritual event but also a grand cultural celebration, attracting huge crowds and heartfelt devotion.

Devotees have been advised to follow all guidelines issued by the Mandal and authorities to ensure a safe and smooth conclusion to the festival.

