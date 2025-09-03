Ganeshotsav In New Jersey: Advocate Priyanka Patil Recreates Maharashtra With ‘Charmoli Wada’

This Ganesh Chaturthi, a little corner of New Jersey transformed into Maharashtra, as Advocate Priyanka Patil, originally from Uran, along with her close friends, recreated the essence of a traditional Puneri Wada.

The elaborate installation, aptly named “Charmoli Wada,” was the result of nearly two months of planning, teamwork, and devotion. “We are four of us from different regions, but being Mumbaikars is the commonality. The idea was finalized months ago, as I wanted the Ganesh decoration to symbolize the grandeur of a Marathi household,” explained Patil.

Ganesh Chaturthi Abroad

More than just decoration, the wada became a heartfelt tribute to Maharashtrian culture, friendship, and heritage. “Though we live in the United States, through this celebration we wanted to bring alive the traditions of Maharashtra, share them with the community here, and honor our heritage,” she added.

Maharashtrian Culture

At the heart of the wada was a puja ghar where Lord Ganesha was worshipped in the gentle glow of traditional lamps and incense. Around it, every corner told a story: a kitchen adorned with brass utensils, courtyards with festive torans, a tulsi vrindavan, colorful rangoli, and even witty Puneri Patyas that carried the sharp humor Pune is known for. Figurines brought the tableau to life—a couple in traditional attire, children playing instruments, and families in festive spirit.

“The wada idea came to me because it is rooted in Konkan, Pune, and other regions I have visited. Though it was my concept, the entire structure was made from discarded cardboard, and all of us worked together after office hours and on weekends to bring it to life,” Patil shared.

The eco-friendly idol was kept for one and a half days and immersed within the house. The wada, however, remains. “It will stay with me for now. Later, I might reuse its parts to create something new. Since 2020, we’ve been experimenting with different themes every year, and they’ve been appreciated not only by Indians but also by non-Indians,” she said with pride.

Through Charmoli Wada, Priyanka Patil and her friends have proven that while miles away from home, the spirit of Ganeshotsav and the cultural richness of Maharashtra remains alive and celebrated across the globe.