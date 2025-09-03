 Ganeshotsav 2025: 17,939 Idols Immersed On Seventh Day Of Gauri Visarjan In Thane
During the Gauri and Ganpati visarjan on the seventh day of Ganeshotsav, a total of 17,939 idols were immersed at designated immersion sites within the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) jurisdiction.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 06:28 PM IST
Ganeshotsav 2025: 17,939 Idols Immersed On Seventh Day Of Gauri Visarjan In Thane

Thane: On the seventh day of Gauri and Ganpati visarjan, a total of 17,939 idols were immersed across designated immersion sites in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) jurisdiction. According to data released by the civic body, the total includes 16,944 Ganesh idols and 995 Gauri idols. Among them, 127 Ganesh idols were from public mandals.

Continuing its efforts to promote eco-friendly celebrations, the Thane Municipal Corporation successfully facilitated idol immersion in artificial lakes created across the city. A significant number of devotees opted for this environmentally responsible method for immersing their seven-day Ganesh and Gauri idols.

Out of the total idols immersed, 10,510 were made of Plaster of Paris (POP) and 7,392 were made of clay, highlighting the continued use of both traditional and synthetic materials. As per the Hon'ble High Court’s directives, idols measuring up to six feet are required to be immersed in artificial ponds, while larger idols are permitted to be immersed at creek ghats.

However, the TMC reported that some devotees insisted on immersing even small idols in the creek, despite guidelines. Civic officials and the police administration made repeated appeals to encourage immersion in artificial lakes to minimise environmental impact.

In view of this, the Thane Municipal Corporation has once again appealed to all citizens that on Anant Chaturdashi, all idols up to six feet in height must be immersed only in artificial ponds, in line with court orders and environmental considerations.

Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Eco Visarjan App, Expands Artificial Ponds for Idol Immersion

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has called on devotees to make use of its Harit Visarjan (Eco Visarjan) app to help manage the idol immersion process more efficiently during Ganesh Chaturthi. As per directives from the High Court, idols up to six feet in height are to be immersed in artificial ponds, while larger idols will be permitted at natural water bodies.

To assist citizens, the Green Immersion app offers real-time updates on the nearest immersion sites, making the process more convenient and organised.

