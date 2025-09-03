Ganeshotsav 2025: BMC Deploys 2,178 Lifeguards, 56 Motorboats At Chowpatty For Final Ganpati Visarjan Day

BMC readies Mumbai for Ganesh Visarjan with lifeguards, motorboats and eco-friendly immersion facilities | File Photo

Mumbai: As the 10-days long Ganeshotsav nears to end, lakhs of devotees will be immersing the Ganesh idols on Anant Chaturthi- the last day of the festival on Saturday, September 6. The BMC has stepped up it's preparedness ahead of the final visarjan day and has deployed as much as 2,178 lifeguards and 56 motorboats at the chowpatty (seashores) for the safety of devotees.

Iconic Mandals to Immerse Idols Amid Festive Processions

As several taller and traditional Ganpati mandal, including Lalbaugcha Raja immerse the idols on the tenth day, with massive processions and traditional dance and music, thousands of visitors throng the major beaches like Girgaon, Dadar, Juhu and Versova to experience the visarjan fervour.

Infrastructure Set Up for Smooth Idol Immersion

The BMC has also arranged 66 german rafts and 1,175 steel plates to facilitate immersion of idols. While 595 nirmalya kalash (big vessels for collection puja flowers and leaves) and 307 vehicles to collect the nirmalya are also deployed.

Security, Illumination and Toilets at Key Beaches

Other arrangements include 129 observation towers for security purposes, 42 cranes at the immersion sites and 287 reception rooms. Around 6,188 floodlights and 138 searchlights have been installed at the immersion sites. Total 197 portable toilets have been installed.

Emergency Medical Support Across Immersion Sites

While the health department has also created 236 first aid stations and 115 ambulances deployed across immersion sites in Mumbai in case of any medical emergency to the devotees. The Mumbai brigade will also deploy it's vehicles on the major immersion sites, fully equipped with machinery to deal with any emergency situation.

Advisory on Marine Hazards and Crowd Safety

The authorities have urged the devotees participating entering the natural water bodies for idols immersion to be careful from the 'stingrays' and 'blue button jellyfishes' which are widely found during this season.

Control Rooms and Eco-Friendly Visarjan Options

The BMC has set up total 245 control rooms at various administrative departments, including the main control room at the head office. The civic body has urged people to avoid bringing kids at the major immersion sites, avoid venturing in deep water, follow guidelines given by staff on the site, and approach the reception, medical aid center etc in case of any injury or help.

Artificial Ponds for Eco-Friendly Idol Immersion

Meanwhile, to ensure an eco-friendly visarjan in Mumbai, around 290 artificial ponds are installed across 25 civic wards. The BMC has provided a link where the list of artificial ponds is available (https://www.mcgm.gov.in/irj/go /km/docs/documents/HomePage %20Data/Whats%20New/ganpati _art_ponds.pdf.)

The list also includes a Google Map link to the relevant artificial pond. Information about artificial ponds can also be obtained by scanning the QR code or by calling the BMC WhatsApp chatbot at 8999-22-8999. The QR code and relevant links are also available at the official X handle of the BMC.