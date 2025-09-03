Mumbai News: BMC Clears 153 Metric Tonnes Garbage From Azad Maidan After 5-Day Maratha Quota Protest

BMC clears 153 metric tonnes of garbage from Azad Maidan after five-day Maratha quota protest | FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC completed its humungous task of sanitising Azad Maidan and its premises in south Mumbai, which was the ground zero for Maratha protest for last five days. As much as 153 metric tonnes (MT) of trash was collected, including leftover food, with over 1500 civic staff deployed. The footpaths and roads were washed using, suction machines, water jets to make them walkable and motorable for Mumbaikars, BMC's chief engineer (solid waste management) Vinayak Bhatt said.

Daily Trash Collection Peaks on September 2

On first day of protest (August 29), 4 MT garbage was collected, 7 MT on August 30 and 30 MT on August 31 and September 1 each. The collection peaked on September 2, when 57 MT trash was collected, while on September 3 till afternoon 25 MT garbage was collected from Azad maidan and premises.

Water sprayed to clean road outside CSMT | FPJ

Civic Facilities Deployed for Protestors

The corporation had provided anywhere in between 450 to 550 toilets for the thousands of protestors, and all were removed on Wednesday. In the evening, staff was deployed on spot to remove the banners and hoardings.

Support With Water and Waste Management

The BMC said that during the protest atleast 52 water tankers were provided at various locations in Mumbai. While, five kgs of dustbin bags were also provided for the protestors to collect their trash. "Although there was alot of mess due to thousands of people gathering in one area, on Tuesday night and Wednesday several protestors voluntarily joined the civic staff and helped to clean the area," officials said.

City Returns to Normalcy

By Wednesday, barring a few inside the Azad maidan, south Mumbai was free from protestors' and all the civic services, BEST buses, road and rail traffic were back on track.

Garbage collection at Azad maidan and premises during Maratha protest -

29th Aug - 4MT

30th Aug - 7MT

31st Aug - 30MT

01st Sept. - 30MT

02nd Sept. - 57MT

03rd Sept. - 25 MT

Total - 153 MT