Mumbai News: Over 5,400 Ganesh Idols Immersed Peacefully After 1.5-Day Visarjan | Salman Ansari FPJ/ Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed the first phase of Ganesh idol immersions on Thursday, August 28, as thousands of devotees bid farewell to their beloved deity after the traditional one-and-a-half day rituals.



According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) figures, more than 5,400 idols were immersed across the city with no untoward incidents reported.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Thousands of idols immersed across Mumbai



A total of 5,413 Ganesh idols were immersed by 6 pm, including 5,297 household idols, 108 from public mandals and 8 Hartalika idols, civic officials confirmed. On the second day of Ganeshotsav itself, by 3 pm, 583 idols had already been immersed, of which 575 were household idols and three belonged to public pandals.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Immersions took place at Girgaum Chowpatty, Dadar, Juhu, Versova and several other designated beaches, alongside 288 artificial ponds created for smaller idols. Out of the 583 idols counted by the afternoon, 326 were immersed in these artificial water bodies.



Civic body’s measures for eco-friendly celebrations



This year, the BMC has identified 70 natural water bodies and prepared 288 artificial lakes for idol immersion. In line with Bombay High Court directives, idols less than six feet must be immersed in artificial ponds only. The civic body has also encouraged devotees to immerse eco-friendly idols at home in buckets or drums.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Out of 583 idols, 326 idols were immersed in artificial lakes. No untoward incident was reported from the city during this process,” a BMC official said.



The corporation has stationed lifeguards and volunteers across all key immersion points to assist devotees and ensure safety. Additional immersion facilities have been set up near residential colonies to ease access and reduce travel to beaches.



Smooth start to the 10-day Ganeshotsav



Ganesh Chaturthi began on August 27 across Maharashtra and the country, with idols installed in homes and community pandals. While the festival is observed for ten days, many families traditionally perform visarjan after one and a half days.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The BMC said the immersion arrangements are in place for the fifth, seventh and final tenth day when crowds are expected to swell. For now, the 1.5-day visarjan has passed off smoothly with peaceful participation from devotees and proactive civic arrangements.



Key immersion sites in Mumbai



Beaches: Girgaum Chowpatty, Dadar, Versova, Juhu



Artificial lakes: 288 ponds across wards



Natural water bodies: 70 locations identified, with restrictions for larger idols