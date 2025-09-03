 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Turns Ganeshotsav Floral Waste Into Organic Fertiliser
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: NMMC Turns Ganeshotsav Floral Waste Into Organic Fertiliser

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Turns Ganeshotsav Floral Waste Into Organic Fertiliser

Following the one-and-a-half-day Ganesh idol immersions, as much as 534 kilograms of flowers were collected from three major immersion sites in the city. The waste will now be processed into compost and used to enhance greenery across Navi Mumbai.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 12:08 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Turns Ganeshotsav Floral Waste Into Organic Fertiliser | AFP

In a bid to promote a sustainable and eco-friendly Ganeshotsav, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched an innovative initiative to convert floral offerings (nirmalya) into organic fertilizer.

534 Kg of Flowers Collected Post-Immersion

Following the one-and-a-half-day Ganesh idol immersions, as much as 534 kilograms of flowers were collected from three major immersion sites in the city. The waste will now be processed into compost and used to enhance greenery across Navi Mumbai.

Awareness Drives for Sustainable Practices

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Turns Ganeshotsav Floral Waste Into Organic Fertiliser
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Turns Ganeshotsav Floral Waste Into Organic Fertiliser
Maratha Quota Stir Gains Muslim Support; Debate Over 5% Muslim Reservation Revived
Maratha Quota Stir Gains Muslim Support; Debate Over 5% Muslim Reservation Revived
Maratha Quota Stir Ends Peacefully; Mumbai Breathes Easy After Days Of Chaos
Maratha Quota Stir Ends Peacefully; Mumbai Breathes Easy After Days Of Chaos
North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Reaches Beijing To Join Xi Jinping & Russian President Vladimir Putin At Military Parade
North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Reaches Beijing To Join Xi Jinping & Russian President Vladimir Putin At Military Parade

For the past month and a half, NMMC has been conducting awareness campaigns, urging citizens to adopt sustainable practices such as installing shadu clay idols and using eco-friendly decorations.

Recognition for Environment Friends

Citizens actively participating in these practices were felicitated with certificates signed by the Municipal Commissioner, recognizing them as “Environment Friends.”

Systematic Waste Collection Across Ponds

To ensure proper management, the civic body placed separate containers for wet nirmalya (flowers and garlands) and dry nirmalya (decorative items) at 22 natural ponds and 143 artificial immersion ponds.

Dedicated Composting Project at Turbhe

Dedicated vehicles transported the collected floral waste to the Turbhe project site, where it will be processed into compost to support greenery initiatives.

NGOs Join Hands in the Mission

Several NGOs also partnered with the civic body. The Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Foundation collected floral offerings at Dharan Talao (Koparkhairane Sector 19), Mahape Talao, and Sector 9 Extension Talao.

Flower Petals to Organic Manure

Volunteers separated flower petals, which will be converted into organic manure for greening public spaces across Navi Mumbai.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BEST Resumes Bus Services From CSMT After Four-Day Disruption Due To Maratha Quota Stir
article-image

Preventing Water Pollution

Officials said the initiative not only prevents the pollution of water bodies but also helps generate eco-friendly fertilizer, reducing waste and protecting the environment.

Model for Sustainable Celebrations

The project sets an example for sustainable celebrations, blending tradition with modern waste management practices.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Turns Ganeshotsav Floral Waste Into Organic Fertiliser

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Turns Ganeshotsav Floral Waste Into Organic Fertiliser

Maratha Quota Stir Gains Muslim Support; Debate Over 5% Muslim Reservation Revived

Maratha Quota Stir Gains Muslim Support; Debate Over 5% Muslim Reservation Revived

Maratha Quota Stir Ends Peacefully; Mumbai Breathes Easy After Days Of Chaos

Maratha Quota Stir Ends Peacefully; Mumbai Breathes Easy After Days Of Chaos

Mumbai News: Maratha Protesters Issued Train Travel Guidelines To Avoid Disruption

Mumbai News: Maratha Protesters Issued Train Travel Guidelines To Avoid Disruption

Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Over 26,000 Ganpati And Gauri Idols Immersed On 7th Day; Supreme Court...

Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Over 26,000 Ganpati And Gauri Idols Immersed On 7th Day; Supreme Court...