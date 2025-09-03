Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Turns Ganeshotsav Floral Waste Into Organic Fertiliser | AFP

In a bid to promote a sustainable and eco-friendly Ganeshotsav, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched an innovative initiative to convert floral offerings (nirmalya) into organic fertilizer.

534 Kg of Flowers Collected Post-Immersion

Following the one-and-a-half-day Ganesh idol immersions, as much as 534 kilograms of flowers were collected from three major immersion sites in the city. The waste will now be processed into compost and used to enhance greenery across Navi Mumbai.

Awareness Drives for Sustainable Practices

For the past month and a half, NMMC has been conducting awareness campaigns, urging citizens to adopt sustainable practices such as installing shadu clay idols and using eco-friendly decorations.

Recognition for Environment Friends

Citizens actively participating in these practices were felicitated with certificates signed by the Municipal Commissioner, recognizing them as “Environment Friends.”

Systematic Waste Collection Across Ponds

To ensure proper management, the civic body placed separate containers for wet nirmalya (flowers and garlands) and dry nirmalya (decorative items) at 22 natural ponds and 143 artificial immersion ponds.

Dedicated Composting Project at Turbhe

Dedicated vehicles transported the collected floral waste to the Turbhe project site, where it will be processed into compost to support greenery initiatives.

NGOs Join Hands in the Mission

Several NGOs also partnered with the civic body. The Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Foundation collected floral offerings at Dharan Talao (Koparkhairane Sector 19), Mahape Talao, and Sector 9 Extension Talao.

Flower Petals to Organic Manure

Volunteers separated flower petals, which will be converted into organic manure for greening public spaces across Navi Mumbai.

Preventing Water Pollution

Officials said the initiative not only prevents the pollution of water bodies but also helps generate eco-friendly fertilizer, reducing waste and protecting the environment.

Model for Sustainable Celebrations

The project sets an example for sustainable celebrations, blending tradition with modern waste management practices.