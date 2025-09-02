Mumbai News: BEST Resumes Bus Services From CSMT After Four-Day Disruption Due To Maratha Quota Stir

BEST | Representation Image

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking resumed bus operations from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Tuesday, four days after services were suspended due to the ongoing Maratha quota agitation. However, a few routes remain affected due to road closures.

The resumption of services brought much-needed relief to office-goers who had been forced to walk to workplaces in areas like Nariman Point, Backbay, and Colaba, as protesters had blocked major junctions around CSMT over the past few days.

Bus services from CSMT and several parts of South Mumbai were disrupted after the agitation, led by activist Manoj Jarange, drew thousands of Maratha protesters to the city.

"BEST has resumed bus services from the Bhatia Baug outside CSMT. Routes 138 and 115 are now operational," said an official, adding that operations in the area are still partially impacted.

With DN Road, Mahapalika Marg, and Hazarimal Somani Marg closed by police, buses are being diverted via Mahatma Phule Market, LT Marg, and Metro Junction towards Hutatma Chowk.

However, several bus routes remain diverted, suspended, or curtailed due to the protest at Azad Maidan.

Sources said traffic police have opened both lanes of DN Road between JJ Flyover and Hutatma Chowk, although a section of the square outside CSMT remains blocked by protesters and their vehicles.