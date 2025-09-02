Maratha Reservation Protest: Mumbai Police Issues Notice To Manoj Jarange-Patil, Asks Him To Vacate Azad Maidan After Bombay HC Slams Him Over 'Unlawful & Disruptive' Agitation

Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The ongoing Maratha reservation protest led by activist Manoj Jarange Patil faced fresh hurdles on Tuesday, as Mumbai Police issued a notice against him and his core committee for violating the conditions laid down by the court and the police.

The Azad Maidan Police, in its notice, directed Jarange’s team to vacate the protest site immediately, citing breaches in the terms of permission. The police also took note of his public remarks to the media, pointing out that such statements further contributed to the violation of rules.

Maharashtra | Mumbai Police issues notice to Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil for violating rules after court orders. The permission to hold a protest has been denied as he violated the terms and conditions given by the court and police to hold the protest. The Azad… https://t.co/skdYeNgrm8 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

This development came a day after the Bombay High Court came down heavily on the agitation, calling it unlawful and disruptive. The bench observed that while the right to protest is constitutionally guaranteed, the ongoing stir had gone far beyond its permissible limits, paralysing life in Mumbai at a time when Ganeshotsav festivities are underway. The judges noted that the city could not be brought to a standstill and stressed that the life of ordinary citizens must be restored to normalcy without delay.

Bombay HC Pulls Up Jarange For Not Following Set Regulations

The court stated that its earlier conditions had been blatantly disregarded and directed him to vacate the protest site by 12 pm on Tuesday. Permission had been granted for only a one-day demonstration with a limit of 5,000 participants at Azad Maidan. However, the protest has continued well beyond that period, with large crowds continuing to pour into Mumbai. The bench therefore ordered that no agitation be carried out outside the designated protest ground and instructed police to stop additional groups of protesters from entering the city.

While pulling up the organisers, the High Court nonetheless directed that humanitarian concerns be respected. It allowed provisional arrangements for food and water to reach the protesters and made it clear that Jarange must receive immediate medical attention if his health deteriorates during the hunger strike.

Jarange has been staging an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan since August 29, pressing for a 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community under the OBC category. On Sunday, he turned down appeals from a delegation led by retired High Court judge Sandeep Shinde to call off the protest.