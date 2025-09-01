‘Protest Not Peaceful, Entry Of Protesters Into Mumbai Must Be Stopped’: Key Bombay HC Observations On Maratha Quota Stir |

The Bombay High Court on Monday lashed out at the ongoing Maratha reservation protest led by Manoj Jarange Patil, terming it unlawful and disruptive as Mumbai continued to reel under traffic snarls and daily life disruptions.

While affirming that the right to protest is fundamental, the bench observed that the agitation had far exceeded permitted limits, paralysing the city at a time when Ganeshotsav festivities are underway.

Key Observations by the Court

• The Bombay High Court strongly criticised the Maratha quota protest led by Manoj Jarange Patil, calling it unlawful and disruptive.

• Court said the stir has violated all earlier conditions and cannot be termed peaceful.

• Observed: “Life of common man in Mumbai must be restored to normalcy. Mumbai cannot be brought to a standstill. Since Ganpati festival is on, we give Jarange an opportunity to vacate the roads by noon tomorrow.”

• Ordered that no protest should take place outside Azad Maidan; maximum 5,000 protesters allowed.

• Stated that protesters entering Mumbai should be stopped to prevent further chaos.

• Clarified that while right to protest exists, it cannot cause hardship to ordinary Mumbaikars.

• Allowed provisional permission for food and water to reach protestors, but underlined limits.

• Directed that if Jarange’s health deteriorates during hunger strike, he must get immediate medical attention.

• Noted that permission was granted only for one-day protest with 5,000 people, but continuation amounts to a violation of court order.

Jarange has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai since Friday, pressing his demand for a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the OBC category. On Sunday, he refused to relent even after a delegation led by retired High Court judge Sandeep Shinde held discussions with him.

Amid mounting political tension, Maratha protesters blocked the car of NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule after her visit to Jarange’s protest site, raising slogans against Sharad Pawar. Sule, meanwhile, urged the Maharashtra government to convene a special session of the state legislature as well as an all-party meeting to find a solution to the long-pending Maratha reservation issue.