Unidentified Drones Spotted Over Palghar Villages, Police Launch Probe Amid Public Panic

Palghar, Maharashtra: Panic spread across parts of Maharashtra’s Palghar district after residents reported spotting unidentified drones flying over coastal villages on the night of October 24. The incident sparked fear and speculation among locals, prompting the police to issue a public appeal for calm.

Multiple Sightings Reported in Coastal Areas

According to the Palghar Rural Police, drone-like objects were seen hovering over Murbe, Satpati, Nandgaon, and Kharekuran areas late Thursday night. Concerned residents reported the sightings to the authorities, fearing possible surveillance or unlawful activity.

Police Begin Investigation to Trace Drone Origins

Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh confirmed that an investigation has been launched to trace the origin and purpose of the drones.

“We are coordinating with relevant government agencies and departments to verify the source of these drone movements,” Deshmukh said in an official statement.

Appeal for Calm and Responsible Use of Social Media

Police officials have urged the public not to fall prey to rumours or spread unverified information on social media.

“There is no need to panic. We are monitoring the situation closely. If anyone notices suspicious drone activity, they should immediately inform the nearest police station,” Deshmukh added.

Possible Sources Under Examination

Authorities are also examining whether the drones were operated by local fishermen, private individuals, survey agencies, or any unknown entities. Additional police personnel have been deployed in the affected areas as a precautionary measure. The investigation is ongoing.