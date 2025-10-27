'Voters Elect Government In Democracy But Today Govt Chooses Voters': Uddhav Thackeray - VIDEO

Uddhav Thackeray | ANI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday accused the ruling BJP of vote theft by asserting that voters elect governments in democracy but today the government chooses voters.

Addressing party workers here, Thackeray said a case should be registered against the Election Commissioner for "corrupt practice" of bogus voters.

He said after winning the Lok Sabha polls and forming the government at the Centre, the Election Commissioners will be booked and will have to face trial.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also ECI Announces Second Phase Of SIR In 12 States; Check List Of Indicative Documents Here

The BJP gave the call of Atmanirbhar Bharat but it still cannot become Atmanirbhar BJP because it resorts to breaking parties and "stealing" votes. the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

He said the BJP is a bogus gang of self-proclaimed patriots.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)