Chhath Puja 2025: Sea Of Devotees Gather In Mumbai To Offer Prayers; Visuals Emerge From Banganga Tank, Juhu Beach & Navi Mumbai

Mumbai, October 27: Thousands of devotees have gathered across 67 locations for Chhath Puja 2025. Several videos have been shared from Mumbai Banganga Tank, Juhu Beach and Navi Mumbai. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also participated in the celebrations at Juhu Beach.

Extending greetings, Devendra Fadnavis said, "I am very happy today that I have joined this Chhath Vrat festival here at Juhu Beach. We all know that Lord Surya Narayan, who is the symbol of infinite energy... during this Chhath festival, Arghya is offered to Lord Surya Narayan, and the worship of Chhathi Maiya takes place..."

"After 2014, our government has enhanced the grandeur of this festival, and in view of that, we also make various arrangements here... We all come here to participate in this enthusiasm or the religiosity that is visible here..."

Visuals from Ban Ganga Tank

While Chhath has deep roots in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, home to a large North Indian community, now hosts grand celebrations across its beaches and lakes. Thousands of devotees gathered to perform rituals at Walkeshwar's Banganga Tank. Devotees were seen chanting to 'Chhathi Maiya Ji Jai' together, bringing in the festive feel at Ban Ganga.

Visuals from Juhu Beach

Visuals from Juhu Beach showed a sea of devotees standing along the shoreline, offering Arghya (holy water offering) to Lord Surya Narayan as the sun set, marking a beautiful moment of faith and unity. Juhu Beach’s is also one of city’s most popular locations for devotees during the festival.

This year 67 locations across the city, including Juhu Beach, Versova Beach, Aksa Beach, Dadar Chowpatty, and Girgaon Chowpatty have been set up to perform the rituals.

Visuals from Navi Mumbai

Visuals from Kopri Pond showed devotees from Bihar to celebrate Chhath Puja.

148 Artificial Ponds, 403 Changing Rooms At 67 Locations

On the occasion of Chhath Puja on October 27–28, the BMC has made arrangements at around 67 locations across Mumbai to prevent crowding at beaches and natural water bodies. A total of 148 artificial immersion ponds and tanks will be provided to ensure a safe and clean environment. The BMC had set up a single-window system to provide Chhath Puja organising committees and mandals with the necessary permissions. Each ward has been assigned a coordination officer to liaise with the police and traffic departments.

The BMC will deploy extra staff and equipment for cleanliness and waste management at all Chhath Puja sites. Nirmalay Kalash, temporary restrooms, 403 changing rooms, tables, and chairs will be provided, along with adequate lighting and police arrangements.



