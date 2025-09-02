Mumbai News: Maratha Protesters Issued Train Travel Guidelines To Avoid Disruption

Supporters of Maratha quota agitation celebrating the victory of Maratha reservation movement at CSMT in Mumbai | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

As thousands of Maratha community members continue to travel to Mumbai in support of Manoj Jarange’s hunger strike at Azad Maidan, the Sakal Maratha Samaj in Navi Mumbai has announced a code of conduct for those journeying by train. The move is aimed at ensuring smooth and safe travel while minimizing inconvenience to daily commuters.

Safety Measures for Train Travel

According to the guidelines, protesters have been urged not to step onto railway tracks or travel by hanging outside train compartments. They have also been advised to avoid peak hours when office-goers crowd the local trains. Morning travel between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. should be avoided, with preference given to post-10 a.m. journeys. Similarly, for the return journey, 8–9 p.m. has been recommended as the most convenient time, when regular commuters are largely home.

Participation from Surrounding Regions

With a significant number of Maratha participants expected to join the protest from Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, and Uran, the community leaders emphasized that the code of conduct was prepared to ensure the safety of protesters while maintaining harmony with fellow passengers.

Emphasis on Discipline and Harmony

The guidelines also highlight the importance of discipline and cooperation, underscoring that the agitation must proceed without causing disruption to the daily lives of citizens.