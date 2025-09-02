Maratha Reservation Protest Day 5: Railway Police Clear Agitators From CSMT, Road From JJ Bridge Fully Opened As Jarange Vows To Stay Put At Azad Maidan | Videos

Mumbai: After four days of disruption caused by the Maratha quota agitation, normalcy began to return in parts of south Mumbai on Tuesday as Railway Police removed agitators settled at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The road stretch from CSMT to JJ Bridge, which had remained partially blocked during the protest, was fully opened for vehicular traffic, bringing relief to commuters in the busy corridor.

Even as traffic movement eased in the key parts of the city, tensions continued to simmer at Azad Maidan, where Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil entered the fifth day of his indefinite hunger strike. Addressing his supporters, Jarange declared that neither he nor his followers would leave Mumbai until the state government accepted their demands in full, even if it cost him his life.

Jarange Dares Fadnavis Over Lathi-charge

In a fiery address, Jarange demanded that cases filed against Maratha protesters across Maharashtra be immediately withdrawn and that police personnel accused of assaulting demonstrators be dismissed and booked. Taking direct aim at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he warned against any attempt to use police force. “Devendra Fadnavis should not even think of lathi-charging the boys. Otherwise, we will show him what Marathas are,” Jarange said to loud cheers from his supporters.

He added that he was open to dialogue but would not compromise on the key issues. “I am ready for talks with the government. But I am not moving out of here till my demands are met. If you try to arrest or evict us from Mumbai, it will be dangerous for you,” he cautioned. Jarange also alleged that Fadnavis had misled the Bombay High Court about the ongoing stir, warning that he would have to pay a price for it.

The activist reiterated his confidence that the judiciary would side with the Maratha community. “I am confident the high court will give poor Marathas justice. We are following all directives of the court. There are 4,000 to 5,000 protesters here. If you wish, give us homes,” he remarked, asserting his determination to continue the sit-in.

Jarange has been on an indefinite fast at Azad Maidan since August 29, pressing for 10 per cent reservation for Marathas under the OBC category. With the movement showing no signs of slowing, the state government now faces mounting pressure as public patience wears thin in Mumbai.