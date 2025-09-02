'AAP Extends Full Support To Maratha Reservation Agitation': Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh - VIDEO

Sanjay Singh Meets Manoj Jarange Patil |

Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has extended its "full support" to the Maratha reservation agitation, said party MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday, after meeting Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil.

Speaking to ANI, the AAP MP stated that the party supports his movement; however, he appealed to him not to put his health in danger.

Singh said, "We have given our full support to Manoj Jarange Patil on behalf of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. He has been agitating for Maratha reservation for the past several years... We all support his movement and appeal to him not to put his health in danger... The court should also consider his demands." Earlier in the morning, Mumbai Police issued notice and denied permission to continue the Maratha agitation and ordered the protestors to vacate Azad Maidan premises, citing violation of the terms and conditions laid out by the Bombay High Court and police to hold the protest.

After Mumbai Police denied permission to continue the agitation, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been on a hunger strike for the last 5 days, said that even if he dies, he will not leave the protest site Azad Maidan.

As the state government has been directed to take steps to further stop the protestors from entering Mumbai in future, the Maratha activist warned the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, stating, "My request to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is that you will not be able to withstand the public outcry that is coming on Monday. Even if I die, I will not rise from this free ground. Even if I die, you keep silent." Jarange Patil warned that it will be "costly" for the government to evict the protestors from Azad Maidan. He further expressed hope for justice.

He said, "We believe in the God of Justice... We are 100 percent confident that justice will be served. There is no traffic anywhere in Mumbai right now. Our kids have parked their cars in all the parking lots. It will be costly for the government to evict us from Azad Maidan. For the last two years we have been protesting peacefully. Our protest is going on within the law. We hope that the court will give justice in favor of the protest. As soon as the court order came, we have removed the vehicles. Now there is no traffic jam anywhere in Mumbai. We will get 100 percent justice. We are protesting in a democratic way." Patil asserted that the protestors will not leave Mumbai until their demands are met.

"We will not leave Mumbai unless the demands are implemented. The divine justice has given us justice so far and will give us justice now too. We will not leave Mumbai unless the Hyderabad Gazette is implemented. We are peacefully sitting on a hunger strike. We said at night, remove the cars from the road and put them in the field, after which our boys removed all the cars within four to five hours, what more can be done than this. We are the guardians of the law and the divine justice," the Maratha activist stated.

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike at Azad Maidan entered its fifth day. A large number of his followers were present at the protest site. Authorities have asked Patil's core committee to vacate Azad Maidan as soon as possible. This comes after the Bombay High Court on Monday issued directives asking protesters to vacate all streets in Mumbai by Tuesday noon.

On Monday, Bombay High Court, in an urgent hearing on the ongoing agitation in Mumbai, said that they had given permission for the protest with certain conditions, which have been violated by the protesters. The protesters have brought the city to a standstill, and they have not followed their undertaking given to the court.

Mumbai's Azad Maidan has been witnessing thousands of people from the Maratha community protesting to press their demands for 10 per cent OBC reservation in government jobs and colleges.

The Marathas have been calling for a reservation demand for years. However, the protests intensified after Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil went on a hunger strike recently and vowed not to drink water until his demands were met.

