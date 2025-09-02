Maratha Quota Protest: Bombay HC Allows Manoj Jarange To Continue Azad Maidan Protest Until September 3

Bombay HC Allows Jarange to Continue Azad Maidan Protest Until Wednesday | File Photo

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil to continue his protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan until Wednesday morning. The order came after Jarange requested additional time, assuring the court that most of his supporters had already left the city or would do so by Tuesday evening.

According to PTI, Jarange also expressed hope that a breakthrough on the Maratha quota issue could be achieved by then, hinting at possible progress in talks with the state government.

The extension follows tense scenes at Azad Maidan, where Mumbai Police had earlier arrived to vacate the site in compliance with a High Court directive that protests should not disrupt normalcy in the city. Authorities had cited violations of the conditions under which permission for the protest was initially granted.

Background of the Protest

The Maratha community has been pressing for 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. Activist Manoj Jarange Patil has been leading the agitation, demanding the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette, a decades-old notification that identifies Marathas as Kunbis, thereby qualifying them for OBC benefits.

Jarange has staged multiple hunger strikes over the past year, insisting that unless the Gazette is implemented and a Government Resolution (GR) issued, he and his supporters will not call off the agitation. His current hunger strike at Azad Maidan entered its fifth day on Tuesday, drawing thousands of supporters from across Maharashtra.

The Bombay High Court had earlier raised concerns over traffic disruptions and law-and-order issues in Mumbai due to the protest, directing authorities to ensure that the city returns to normalcy. While most protesters have now dispersed, Jarange continues his fast, maintaining that the community’s struggle for justice will not end until the state delivers a permanent solution.

With the High Court’s temporary relief allowing him to remain at Azad Maidan until Wednesday morning, all eyes are now on the state government to see whether it can resolve the long-standing demand before tensions escalate again.