Mumbai Community Kitchen Feeds Thousands At Maratha Quota Stir

Supporters of Maratha quota agitation celebrating the victory of Maratha reservation movement at CSMT in Mumbai | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: A free community kitchen set up near Azad Maidan has become the talk of the town as thousands gather in Mumbai for the ongoing Maratha reservation agitation. With protestors pouring into the city since Friday, concerns about food and basic needs sparked an outpouring of support from across Maharashtra.

Truckloads of Food Arrive from Across the State

Truckloads of home-cooked meals have been arriving at Azad Maidan from various districts. Volunteers are serving food generously, ensuring no protestor goes hungry. From chutneys to puran poli, the menu reflects the richness of Maharashtrian cuisine.

Initial Hardships, Swift Community Response

Initially, protestors faced severe hardship during the first two days of the agitation. But as word spread, people across the state rushed to extend help, bringing along essential supplies and home-cooked meals.

Maharashtrian Staples on the Menu

The meals being distributed include traditional dishes such as bhakris, chutneys, thecha, pithla, sheera, puran poli, and pickles. Fresh fruits like guavas and other farm produce are also being shared.

Tea for All: Protestors, Police, and Locals

At several spots, hot tea is freshly brewed and offered to everyone—protestors, on-duty police personnel, and even locals. The act of sharing food has created a welcoming atmosphere despite the tense backdrop of the protest.

Unique Blend of Resistance and Community Spirit

“This food has been lovingly cooked in our homes and brought here for everyone. Please taste it,” volunteers say, inviting passersby and officials alike. The protest site has turned into a space that embodies both resistance and unity.