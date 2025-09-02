Mumbai ACB Arrests Kandivali Rationing Officer In ₹20,000 Bribery Case | Representative Image

Mumbai Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested a rationing officer in a bribery case.



The arrested public servant has been identified as Sachin Atram (38), a rationing officer posted at the Kandivali office of the rationing department.

Complaint by Ration Shop Manager

According to the ACB, the complainant works as a manager in a ration shop in Kandivali. "A truck had arrived at the complainant's shop to unload rice for ration distribution. While the goods were being unloaded from the said truck, public servant, Sachin Atram, arrived at the spot and said that he was the inspection officer of the rationing department. He asked why the GPS of the vehicle was turned off and why the goods were unloaded when the ration distribution inspector was not present. He questioned the complainant and the driver of the vehicle and recorded their answers," the ACB said in a statement.

Demand for ₹20,000 Bribe

"Atram further told the complainant that a case could be registered against him and if he does not want a case to be filed then he will have to pay a bribe of Rs 20,000. Since the complainant did not want to bribe the public servant, he approached the ACB and filed a complaint on 25/8/2025. In accordance with the complaint received, the ACB verified the allegations made by the complainant on 26/08/2025 and 1/09/2025 and it was found that the public servant had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 and agreed to accept it. Accordingly, during the trap operation conducted on Monday Atram was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe from the complainant," the statement further added.

Case Registered Under Prevention of Corruption Act

A case was then registered against Atram under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and he was placed under arrest.