Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Over 26,000 Ganpati And Gauri Idols Immersed On 7th Day; Supreme Court Admits Plea On Immersion Rules

Mumbai: Thousands of devotees immersed the lord Ganpati and goddess Gauri idols on Tuesday, the seventh day of the on-going Ganeshotsav. By 9 pm, a total of 26,395 idols were immersed, of which 23,216 were household Ganpatis, 257 were sarvajanik and 2,922 were Gauri idols. No untoward incident reported during immersion.

Seventh Day Witnesses Maximum Household Immersions

Several traditional sarvajanik mandals' celebrate Ganpati for seven days, thus the processions with dhol tasha and final visarjan pujas were heard across the city since noon. While, maximum families immerse Ganpati and Gauri idols on seventh day of the festival. Thus, traditionally the number of visarjan taken place on seventh day of the 10-days festival is more compared to the second and fifth day.

HC Orders On Idol Immersion Spark Dispute

Although, the devotees were immersed in visarjan processions, enviornment activits are alert that high court orders on visarjan are followed. The Bombay High court has mandated immersion of all idols less than six feet height in artificial ponds only.

However, in a circular by Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) dated August 26, the body has allowed immersion of eco-friendly Ganpati idols less than six feet in natural water bodies (sea, rivers, lakes), where artificial ponds system is not available.

The immersion of all Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols continues to be mandatorily immersed in artificial ponds only.

Activists Challenge MPCB Circular In Supreme Court

This has irked the environmentalists, who point that the court had passed orders much in advance for civic authorities to ensure adequate installations of artificial ponds in all areas. On August 30, activist and petitioner in the high court, Rohit Joshi had issued a notice to MPCB, calling the August 26 circular a willful violation of HC orders.

The notice had asked the MPCB to reverse it's circular within 48 hours, or it would contempt of court. "As of today, the MPCB has neither reversed the circular not has responded to our notice. Thus we have approached the Supreme Court," Joshi said.

"The supreme court has accepted our petition challenging violation of high court's orders. It has also notice to Maharashtra government. The case will be heard in four weeks. With the apex court admitting the petition, the matter of balancing the environmental protection with religious practices has now reached the highest court of the land," Joshi added.

BMC To Follow MPCB Guidelines

When asked to the BMC if it will allow immersion of smaller eco-friendly Ganpati idols in natural water bodies, deputy municipal commissioner Prashant Sapkale said, "We will follow MPCB guidelines."

Despite promoting the enviornment-friendly festival celebrations, the BMC's public relations department this year is not providing data on idols immersed in artificial ponds, but only the total immersions numbers. However, on Monday, a MPCB data on bifurcation on idols immersed in artificial ponds and natural water bodies was provided.

36,672 Idols Immersed On 5th Day

As per the data, on the fifth day of Ganpati visarjan - i.e on Sunday, total 36,672 idols (including PoP and Eco-friendly) were immersed in Mumbai. Of the total, 13,468 were eco-friendly idols, out of which 22 were above the height of six feet which were immersed in natural water bodies.