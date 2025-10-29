Mumbai News: MRVC Commissions New 6-Metre-Wide South Foot Over Bridge At Bhandup Station To Ease Passenger Movement

The newly commissioned 6-metre-wide Foot Over Bridge at Bhandup Station enhances east-west connectivity and reduces platform congestion | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd. (MRVC) has completed and commissioned a 6.00-metre-wide New South Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Bhandup Station recently.

This newly commissioned FOB provides an important east-west connectivity at the station, significantly improving passenger movement and decongesting platforms during peak hours.

Key Design and Infrastructure Details

The new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Bhandup Station (CSMT end) is designed to significantly enhance commuter convenience and connectivity. It connects all platforms — 1, 2/3, and 4 — as well as the East side of the station, ensuring smooth movement across different sections.

"With a total length of 66 metres and a width of 6 metres, the bridge offers ample space to accommodate heavy passenger flow, especially during peak hours. Each platform and the East side are equipped with staircases ranging from 2.5 to 3 metres in width, allowing easy access and reducing congestion. Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore, this FOB aims to provide a safer, faster, and more comfortable transit experience for daily commuters, minimizing crowding and improving overall station accessibility" said an official of MRVC.

Integration with Elevated Deck and Skywalk

The new FOB will soon be integrated with a 9.5-metre-wide elevated deck under construction on Platform No. 1 and a proposed 5-metre-wide skywalk on the East side. The deck will further connect with all other FOBs at Bhandup Station and the BMC skywalk at the Kalyan end, creating a continuous network for smooth passenger dispersal.

Also Watch:

Read Also MRVC Begins Feasibility Study For Underground Suburban Rail Corridors In South Mumbai

Enhanced Safety and Commuter Comfort

Once fully integrated, the new FOB and connecting facilities will ensure safer, faster and more convenient access to and from the station, reducing congestion and enhancing commuter comfort.

"MRVC remains committed to improving Mumbai’s suburban rail infrastructure and passenger amenities through modern, accessible and sustainable solutions" said Sunil G. Udasi, CPRO MRVC.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/