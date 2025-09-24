 MRVC Begins Feasibility Study For Underground Suburban Rail Corridors In South Mumbai


Kamal Mishra
Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 06:34 PM IST
Representational Image

Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd. (MRVC) has initiated a feasibility study to explore the conversion of key suburban railway sections in South Mumbai from at-grade alignments to underground corridors, in consultation with Central and Western Railways.

Churchgate–Mumbai Central Study

This includes a feasibility study for the conversion of the Churchgate–Mumbai Central (CCG–BCT) suburban section (approx. 5 km) into an underground alignment, reconnecting to the surface near Mumbai Central.

CSMT–Parel Corridor Assessment

Similarly, a feasibility study will be conducted for the construction of two additional suburban lines between CSMT and Parel (approx. 8 km), considering options such as underground, at-grade, elevated, or hybrid alignments.

Interchange Facility at Byculla

According to an MRVC official, the alignment will also explore the provision of an interchange facility at Byculla, while ensuring execution strictly within railway-owned land, thus avoiding private land acquisition.

Focus on Land and Congestion

Issues to be examined by the consultant under this study include freeing up valuable railway land parcels in South Mumbai and improving operational efficiency to reduce congestion.

Mumbai News: Indian Coast Guard Conducts Beach Cleanship Drive At Girgaon Chowpatty And Juhu On...
In addition, the feasibility of integration with other modes of transport and the adoption of global best practices from cities like London, New York, and Tokyo will also be explored.

Technical Assessments and Cost Analysis

Key features of the study include a detailed assessment of technical feasibility, encompassing the evaluation of alternative alignments, station integration, and transition junctions. It also involves a comparative analysis of twin-bore versus multiple single-bore tunnel systems to determine the most efficient and practical solution. Furthermore, the study will examine various construction methodologies to identify the most suitable approach for implementation. A comprehensive cost–benefit analysis will be conducted to weigh economic advantages against expenditures, alongside an assessment of financial viability to ensure the project's long-term sustainability.

