 Mumbai News: Indian Coast Guard Conducts Beach Cleanship Drive At Girgaon Chowpatty And Juhu On International Coastal Cleanup Day 2025; VIDEO
On the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day, observed worldwide on the third Saturday of September, the Indian Coast Guard, Regional Headquarters (West) spearheaded a Beach cleanship Drive at Girgaon Chowpatty and Juhu beach, Mumbai.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Indian Coast Guard leads massive beach cleanup at Girgaon Chowpatty and Juhu on International Coastal Cleanup Day | X - @IndiaCoastGuard

Being a central coordinator for the marine pollution response, the Indian Coast Guard with a motto We Protect, has been coordinating the Coastal clean-up activity since 2006 wherein approx. 75,000 kgs of waste is cleared from the Indian shores annually.

Being a central coordinator for the marine pollution response, the Indian Coast Guard with a motto We Protect, has been coordinating the Coastal clean-up activity since 2006 wherein approx. 75,000 kgs of waste is cleared from the Indian shores annually.

Mass Participation for Cleaner Seas

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from numerous organisations including NCC, NSS, NGOs, Schools, Colleges, other government agencies alongside media personnel and people from various walks of the life, who voluntarily contributed to the noble cause of cleaner seas.

3000 Kgs Garbage Collected, Painting Competition Organised

During the four hour drive, approximately 3000 Kgs garbage/litter was collected and subsequently disposed off with the assistance of the BMC.As part of the awareness campaign, a painting competition was also organized by the Indian Coast Guard for children in the age group of 6 to 8 years, with over 50 students showcasing their creativity on the theme of environmental conservation.

The outstanding paintings were appreciated and felicitated in the presence of Dr Bhushan Gagrani, IAS, Municipal Commissioner BMC, who graced the noble cause as a special guest of the Indian Coast Guard and Inspector General Bhisham Sharma, PTM, TM, Commander, Coast Guard Region (West).

1000 Volunteers Join Hands for Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar

In total, around 1000 participants actively took part in the Beach cleanship, reiterating the collective commitment towards Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar.

Commitment Towards Marine Protection

The annual activity of the Indian Coast Guard taking along the civil populace has once again reaffirmed the resolve to safeguard the oceans, protect marine life and bequeath a cleaner, healthier environment to the generations yet to come.

