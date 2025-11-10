 Mumbra Train Accident: Thane Court To Hear Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Two Central Railway Engineers On Tuesday
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbra Train Accident: Thane Court To Hear Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Two Central Railway Engineers On Tuesday

Mumbra Train Accident: Thane Court To Hear Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Two Central Railway Engineers On Tuesday

Two senior Central Railway engineers applied for anticipatory bail before their likely arrest in relation to the June train accident near Mumbra station that resulted in five deaths and multiple injuries.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Mumbra Train Accident: Thane Court To Hear Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Two Central Railway Engineers On Tuesday | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a significant development in the investigation into the tragic train accident near Mumbra station, two senior engineers from Central Railway have applied for anticipatory bail ahead of their likely arrest. The application was filed at the Thane Sessions Court and is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday.

The accident in June left five passengers dead and left several others injured after a suburban train overturned near the station. In the subsequent probe, the engineers, identified as Vishal Dolas and Samar Yadav, were named in an FIR filed by the Thane GRP for alleged negligence in track inspection and maintenance.

Also Watch

According to investigation reports, the accident occurred on a sharp curve near Mumbra station when heavy rain had caused water logging and undermined the ballast beneath the tracks. Despite earlier warnings, proper remediation was reportedly not done.

FPJ Shorts
Haq Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi Starrer Pass The Monday Test?
Haq Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi Starrer Pass The Monday Test?
'Shukran' Arshdeep Singh Flaunts Latest Mercedes G Wagon Purchase Worth Rs 4.30 Crore; Pics
'Shukran' Arshdeep Singh Flaunts Latest Mercedes G Wagon Purchase Worth Rs 4.30 Crore; Pics
Aviation Milestone: Emirates Marks 40 Years Of Connecting India To World, Aims To Continue Investments With Latest Aircraft & Cargo Capabilities
Aviation Milestone: Emirates Marks 40 Years Of Connecting India To World, Aims To Continue Investments With Latest Aircraft & Cargo Capabilities
Palghar Crime: Thieves Steal Gold And Silver Ornaments Worth ₹3.92 Lakh In Broad Daylight Burglary At Virar East Flat; Case Registered
Palghar Crime: Thieves Steal Gold And Silver Ornaments Worth ₹3.92 Lakh In Broad Daylight Burglary At Virar East Flat; Case Registered

The engineers, in their bail plea, argue that overcrowding on the train rather than a technical fault was responsible for the accident. They cited a report from a five-member committee stating maintenance had been adequate and over 200 trains had passed safely over the same track day prior.

Read Also
Commuter Groups Slam 'Illegal' Railway Strike In Mumbai; Demand ESMA Action And Fresh Probe Into...
article-image

The plea stressed that if an engineering fault had been present, more incidents would have followed given the high traffic on the route. Lawyers representing the accused submitted CCTV footage, photos and technical reports in support of this claim.

The hearing on Tuesday will consider both the engineers’ request for relief and the investigation agency’s opposition, according to report by Loksatta. A decision is eagerly awaited given the public outcry over passenger safety and accountability in suburban rail operations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aviation Milestone: Emirates Marks 40 Years Of Connecting India To World, Aims To Continue...

Aviation Milestone: Emirates Marks 40 Years Of Connecting India To World, Aims To Continue...

Palghar Crime: Thieves Steal Gold And Silver Ornaments Worth ₹3.92 Lakh In Broad Daylight Burglary...

Palghar Crime: Thieves Steal Gold And Silver Ornaments Worth ₹3.92 Lakh In Broad Daylight Burglary...

Mumbai News: RPF Andheri Recovers And Returns Lost Bag Worth ₹2.94 Lakh To Women Passenger Under...

Mumbai News: RPF Andheri Recovers And Returns Lost Bag Worth ₹2.94 Lakh To Women Passenger Under...

Thane News: Man Stabbed To Death In Dombivali Hotel After Minor Altercation

Thane News: Man Stabbed To Death In Dombivali Hotel After Minor Altercation

Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: Nomination Process Begins For Municipal Council And Nagar...

Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: Nomination Process Begins For Municipal Council And Nagar...