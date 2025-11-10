Mumbra Train Accident: Thane Court To Hear Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Two Central Railway Engineers On Tuesday | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a significant development in the investigation into the tragic train accident near Mumbra station, two senior engineers from Central Railway have applied for anticipatory bail ahead of their likely arrest. The application was filed at the Thane Sessions Court and is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday.

The accident in June left five passengers dead and left several others injured after a suburban train overturned near the station. In the subsequent probe, the engineers, identified as Vishal Dolas and Samar Yadav, were named in an FIR filed by the Thane GRP for alleged negligence in track inspection and maintenance.

Also Watch

According to investigation reports, the accident occurred on a sharp curve near Mumbra station when heavy rain had caused water logging and undermined the ballast beneath the tracks. Despite earlier warnings, proper remediation was reportedly not done.

The engineers, in their bail plea, argue that overcrowding on the train rather than a technical fault was responsible for the accident. They cited a report from a five-member committee stating maintenance had been adequate and over 200 trains had passed safely over the same track day prior.

The plea stressed that if an engineering fault had been present, more incidents would have followed given the high traffic on the route. Lawyers representing the accused submitted CCTV footage, photos and technical reports in support of this claim.

The hearing on Tuesday will consider both the engineers’ request for relief and the investigation agency’s opposition, according to report by Loksatta. A decision is eagerly awaited given the public outcry over passenger safety and accountability in suburban rail operations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/