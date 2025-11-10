 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders World-Class Facilities, AI-Based Security At Jyotirlinga Temples
During a meeting held at Varsha, his official residence, Fadnavis reviewed the development plans for the Bhimashankar Temple in Pune district, Aundha Nagnath Temple in Hingoli, and Grishneshwar Temple in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed officials to ensure world-class facilities and a state-of-the-art integrated AI-based security system for devotees visiting Jyotirlinga shrines in the state.

"Jyotirlinga temples attract a large number of devotees throughout the year. Therefore, the development plans should be comprehensive and focused on creating excellent facilities and ensuring security," he said.

The chief minister instructed officials to accelerate ongoing works and plan new ones effectively.

"An advanced, AI-based integrated security system should be developed to safeguard devotees and provide an immediate response during emergencies," he said.

Fadnavis further said that facilities such as waiting halls, drinking water, accommodation, internal roads, cleanliness measures, information boards, tourist facilitation centres, parking management, emergency response systems, health facilities and eateries should be strengthened.

He emphasised that temple managements follow strict norms and residents and administrative bodies should be involved in planning and execution.

"Tourism projects that promote environmental conservation and local employment must be implemented quickly," he said.

The chief minister said that the development plans presented at the meeting will receive funding after approval by a high-level committee, and he asked officials to organise a separate meeting with the Central government to secure clearances from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

