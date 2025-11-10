Hospitality Expansion: Radisson Collection To Debut In Maharashtra With Luxury Hotel Near Navi Mumbai International Airport By 2030

Radisson Hotel Group to launch Maharashtra’s first Radisson Collection luxury hotel near Navi Mumbai International Airport by 2030. | File Photo

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai International Airport will soon have a luxury hotel in its close vicinity as Radisson Hotel Group announced the signing of Radisson Collection Hotel, Navi Mumbai International Airport. The project will also mark the debut of its luxury lifestyle brand Radisson Collection in Maharashtra.

The hotel is located in Panvel, near the soon-to-be operational airport, and is set to open by the first quarter of 2030. It will feature 350 elegantly designed rooms and suites, alongside curated dining venues, including a specialty restaurant and rooftop bars.

According to the Radisson Hotel Group, guests will be able to indulge in a world-class spa, state-of-the-art wellness facilities, and versatile event spaces that make it an ideal destination for corporate gatherings, social celebrations, and luxury weddings.

Redefining Luxury Hospitality in Navi Mumbai

Nikhil Sharma, the hotel group's managing director and chief operating officer for South Asia, said, “As the region gears up to welcome the new international airport, we anticipate significant growth in both transit and corporate travel. This property will not only cater to the rising demand for premium accommodation but also redefine luxury hospitality in the city with its design, experiences, and service philosophy.”

Partnership with Hill Crest Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd

The hotel, operated by Radisson Group, is being built on the property owned by Hill Crest Hotels and Resorts Private Limited. Both the groups have been partners for Radisson Blu Plaza Resort & Convention Centre in Karjat.

“This collaboration represents our shared vision to create a destination that captures the city’s modern spirit while offering an unparalleled hospitality experience. We are confident this hotel will set new benchmarks for luxury in the region,” said Debasish Chakraborty, Hill Crest Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd's chairman and managing director.

Radisson Strengthens Its Footprint in India

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the country’s largest international hotel operators with over 200 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in a tier-1 market like Delhi NCR, while over 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets.

Also Watch:

The Group has successfully introduced various brands to the growing Indian market, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/