 Palghar Crime: Man Arrested In Naigaon On Rape, POCSO Charges
Palghar Crime: Man Arrested In Naigaon On Rape, POCSO Charges

The complaint was officially registered at the Naigaon Police Station on Sunday, November 9, 2025. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused allegedly called the complainant to his room in the early hours of September 26, 2025.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 08:23 PM IST
Palghar Crime: Man Arrested In Naigaon On Rape, POCSO Charges | FPJ PHoto

Palghar: Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in Naigaon on charges of rape and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The arrest follows a complaint filed by a 15-year-old girl regarding an incident that allegedly occurred in late September.

The complaint was officially registered at the Naigaon Police Station on Sunday, November 9, 2025. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused allegedly called the complainant to his room in the early hours of September 26, 2025.

The FIR states that the accused allegedly expressed a desire to have sexual intercourse. When the minor complainant resisted, the accused allegedly proceeded to forcefully touch her chest, kiss her, remove her clothing, and then forcibly committed physical relations with her.

Investigators noted a delay of over a month in reporting the alleged incident. The complainant's mother initially hesitated to file the report, fearing that the legal process would damage her daughter's reputation as she is currently a student. After consulting with neighbors, the mother made the decision to bring the complainant to the police station on November 9, 2025, which led to the immediate registration of the case and the subsequent arrest.

The accused was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed. Further investigation is currently underway to gather all necessary evidence and proceed with the case.

